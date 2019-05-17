UFC Fight Night 152 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

A stylistic contrast highlights the main event of UFC Fight Night 152 on Saturday between Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee. Their welterweight clash tops the 13-bout UFC Fight Night 152 card from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. The preliminary UFC on ESPN+ 10 card is set for 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card three hours later. Dos Anjos (28-11), ranked third at welterweight, is noted as a fearsome and active striker, the likes of which have given Lee (17-4) trouble. However, Lee, ranked No. 7 at lightweight and making his welterweight debut, is one of the UFC's top athletes and a skilled wrestler. Dos Anjos' last two defeats came against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, both of whom are accomplished wrestlers. Dos Anjos is the slight favorite at -115 (risk $115 to win $100), while Lee is priced at -105 in the latest Dos Anjos vs. Lee odds.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows.

Last week at UFC 237, Marley advised SportsLine members that Alex Volkanovski (+120) would use his nonstop pressure to upset UFC icon Jose Aldo (-140) in a main-card featherweight bout. That's exactly what happened as Volkanovski controlled the action from the opening bell, and Marley's followers pocketed another easy winner.

At UFC Fight Night 151 two weeks ago, Marley went a stunning 11-1 and netted $100 bettors nearly $1,000 in profit in a single evening. His selections included accurately predicting that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (+110) would pull the upset of Iaquinta (-130) in the main event. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is way up.

Now, with UFC Rochester fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the UFC Fight Night 152 card.

Marley knows that dos Anjos and Lee are eager to get back on track, and the winner is likely to re-enter the title picture. Dos Anjos, 34, lost a decision to Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title last June before going the distance with Usman in November. The two-fight losing streak ties the longest of his career.

Lee, 27, fell to Tony Ferguson in October 2017 for the interim lightweight title. He bounced back with a win over Edson Barboza, but lost a close decision to his rival, Iaquinta, in December. Lee has said he believes he will be stronger at welterweight because he can avoid the draining weight cut required at lightweight. You can see his Dos Anjos vs. Lee picks at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC Fight Night 152 picks that we can tell you: He is backing Grant Dawson (+125) to upset Mike Trizano (-145) in a featherweight bout on the undercard.

Dawson (13-1) earned a unanimous decision against Julian Erosa in his UFC debut in March. Trizano (9-0) aims to remain unbeaten in his MMA career and has won his first two UFC bouts. He clipped a split decision against Luis Pena in December. In fact, his last two wins have come via split decision, while Dawson has won seven career fights by submission.

"Both fighters are solid, but I can see Dawson's pace and wrestling ability earning him the upset victory," Marley told SportsLine. "He will be the one pushing forward and, if this goes to the judges, he'll be the fighter who did more work." Book Dawson to upset Trizano as one of your top UFC Rochester picks for Saturday night.



Who wins dos Anjos vs. Lee? And how does each fight end?

