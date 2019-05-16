UFC Fight Night 152 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Rafael dos Anjos meets Kevin Lee on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 152 in what could be a turning point in the careers of both fighters. Dos Anjos (28-11) is considered one of the most skilled fighters in UFC, but the 34-year-old could be headed toward the twilight of his career. Last year, he lost to current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and top-ranked contender Colby Covington. Now, the third-ranked contender takes on Lee (17-4), who is moving up from lightweight, where he lost two of his last three bouts. The UFC Fight Night 152 card takes place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y. The main UFC on ESPN+ 10 card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, with preliminary bouts getting under way at 5 p.m. ET. Dos Anjos is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while Lee is -105 (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest dos Anjos vs. Lee odds. Vegas views the headliner as virtually even, which could mean a thrilling finish to a packed UFC Rochester card.

Marley knows that dos Anjos and Lee are eager to get back on track, and the winner is likely to re-enter the title picture. Dos Anjos, 34, lost a decision to Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title last June before going the distance with Usman in November. The two-fight losing streak ties the longest of his career.

Lee, 27, fell to Tony Ferguson in October 2017 for the interim lightweight title. He bounced back with a win over Edson Barboza, but lost a close decision to his rival, Iaquinta, in December. Lee has said he believes he will be stronger at welterweight because he can avoid the draining weight cut required at lightweight.

One of Marley's UFC Fight Night 152 picks that we can tell you: He is backing Megan Anderson (-150) to defeat Felicia Spencer (+130) in a main-card women's featherweight bout.

Anderson (9-3) has won five of her last six fights and looks to build on a win over Cat Zingano in December. Spencer (6-0) is making her UFC debut after going unbeaten in the Invicta FC promotion. She beat Pam Sorenson via a rear naked choke in her last match. That title fight went four rounds and took place last November in Oklahoma.

"Anderson will beat her up standing, and this fight will not last 15 minutes if Spencer is stuck on her feet," Marley told SportsLine. "Anderson will be able to keep this fight standing or get back to her feet, and she'll eventually win via TKO." Book Anderson over Spencer as one of your top UFC Fight Night 152 picks.

Lee vs. Dos Anjos (-115)

Krantz vs. Luque (-700)

Eubanks vs. Ladd (-300)

Heinisch vs. Carlos Jr. (-190)

Lentz vs. Oliveira (-360)

Hubbard vs. Ramos (-425)

Spencer vs. Anderson (-145)

Dawson vs. Trizano (-140)

Jourdain vs. Green (-550)

Herman vs. Cummins (-240)

Pereira vs. Roberts (-260)

Cummings vs. Giles (-150)

Erosa vs. Arce (-700)