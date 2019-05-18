UFC Fight Night 152 odds, top predictions: Proven MMA expert picks Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Rafael Dos Anjos has stepped in the octagon with some of the UFC's most accomplished stars. Kevin Lee is developing a habit of doing the same. Their reputations for fearlessness will be enhanced Saturday night when they face each other in the main event of UFC Fight Night 152 in Rochester, N.Y. The 12-bout card from the Blue Cross Arena features preliminary bouts starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. Dos Anjos (28-11) is ranked No. 3 in the welterweight division and aims to return to title contention. His resume includes decision losses to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and lightweight title-holder Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also has wins against the likes of Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone. Lee (17-4) is moving up from lightweight, where he came up short against Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight belt in October 2017. Dos Anjos is a -115 sportsbook favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while Lee is offered at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Dos Anjos vs. Lee odds.

Marley knows that dos Anjos and Lee are eager to get back on track, and the winner is likely to re-enter the title picture. Dos Anjos, 34, lost a decision to Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title last June before going the distance with Usman in November. The two-fight losing streak ties the longest of his career.

Lee, 27, fell to Tony Ferguson in October 2017 for the interim lightweight title. He bounced back with a win over Edson Barboza, but lost a close decision to his rival, Iaquinta, in December. Lee has said he believes he will be stronger at welterweight because he can avoid the draining weight cut required at lightweight. You can see his Dos Anjos vs. Lee picks at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC Fight Night 152 picks that we can tell you: He is backing veteran Charles Oliveira (-365) to get the best of Nik Lentz (+305) in an undercard lightweight bout.

Marley notes Oliveira (26-8) already has beaten Lentz twice, most recently by submission four years ago. Although the first match was overturned to a no contest, Marley doesn't see Lentz having much of a chance in the third meeting.

"Oliveira has improved a good bit, and I don't see Lentz having an edge anywhere," Marley told SportsLine. "I think it's knockout or bust for Lentz, but I see Oliveira getting the better of the exchanges on the feet."

Lee vs. Dos Anjos (-115)

Krantz vs. Luque (-700)

Eubanks vs. Ladd (-300)

Heinisch vs. Carlos Jr. (-190)

Lentz vs. Oliveira (-360)

Hubbard vs. Ramos (-425)

Spencer vs. Anderson (-145)

Dawson vs. Trizano (-140)

Jourdain vs. Green (-550)

Herman vs. Cummins (-240)

Pereira vs. Roberts (-260)

Cummings vs. Giles (-150)

Erosa vs. Arce (-700)