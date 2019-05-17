UFC Fight Night 152 predictions -- Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

Saturday night, UFC returns to ESPN+ with the UFC Fight Night 152 fight card taking place in Rochester, New York. While the entire card may not be the most stacked we've been treated to in 2019, the main event is a more-than-pleasing welterweight clash featuring a legend in the promotion taking on a brash star who's looking to begin making his mark within the 170-pound division as former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Kevin Lee.

The veteran dos Anjos (28-11) will be looking to shake a two-fight losing streak, though those losses aren't necessarily ones that could be considered terribly disappointing. At UFC 225 in June 2018, dos Anjos suffered a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington while challenging for the interim welterweight title. A short time later in November, another unanimous decision loss followed, this time at the hands of current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman during The Ultimate Fighter Finale. Two decision losses to two champions don't disqualify RDA from future title contention, but each win going forward now is critical.

After two losses in his last three fights at 155 pounds, the trash-talking Lee (17-4) is aiming to make his mark on the 170-pound division after continued struggles with the rigorous weight cutting. With weigh-cutting concerns on the back burner, though, Lee is happy to be able to channel all of his focus towards his legendary opponent.

"I was mostly happy that I get to focus 100 percent on dos Anjos," Lee told MMA Junkie this week. "He's the first former world champion that I'm going up against. So he got my full, undivided attention, and I gave him that respect, too. Going against somebody like him you've got to be dialed in at all times. It did help not having to think about, 'Oh, am I going to make it?' or, 'Oh, I have to take these extra steps in order to kill myself to make it.' That definitely helped, and I think it's going to shine through."

The UFC welterweight division is on track to becoming one of the most exciting and active to watch this year, and this main event on Saturday night between dos Anjos and Lee just adds another piece to that puzzle.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 152 with the latest odds from Westgate.

UFC Fight Night 152 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Rafael dos Anjos -115 Kevin Lee -105 Welterweight Antonio Carlos Junior -180 Ian Heinisch +150 Middleweight Megan Anderson -230 Felicia Spencer +185 Women's featherweight Vicente Luque -900 Derrick Krantz +600 Welterweight Charles Oliveira -340 Nik Lentz +270 Lightweight Davi Ramos -500 Austin Hubbard +375 Lightweight

UFC on Fight Night 152 viewing information

Date: May 18 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Blue Cross Arena -- Rochester, New York

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Dos Anjos vs. Lee: The welterweight division is truly on track for some great things this year, and this intriguing matchup is proof of that. The showdown featuring the legendary, battle-tested former UFC champion against the 29-year-old brash Grand Rapids, Michigan-native should have any MMA fan beaming with excitement this weekend. I've maybe given Lee too much credit at times at lightweight, but I believe him when he says he feels much more comfortable moving up in weight. With the 170-pound division pretty much open to anything, Lee should make a statement against a big name in dos Anjos on Saturday en route to eventually staking a claim to a title shot down the road. Prediction: Lee via unanimous decision

