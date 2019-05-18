UFC Fight Night 152 results, highlights: Michel Pereira obliterates Danny Roberts in UFC debut
Pereira is a walking highlight reel with dance moves to boot
Welcome to the UFC, Michel Pereira. The Brazilian sensation made his Octagon debut in thrilling fashion on Saturday night in Rochester, New York by scoring one of the most thunderous knockouts in recent memory. While other knockouts may look violent in real time, the sheer speed of Pereira's powerful right cross was a sight to be hold as he left his opponent, Danny Roberts, in a heap on the canvas.
Pereira showcased his full arsenal of wild and absurd moves in the one-round fight, trying multiple times to superman punch off the side of the cage while adding the Justin Gaethje move of rolling thunder, though none of them landed.
Pereira set up this powerful punch with a flying knee that left Roberts stunned on his feet. He quickly walked him down to finish things off and did not follow up with any additional strikes, knowing full well Roberts was toast.
You may remember Pereira from his viral moves earlier this year when he tried out a WWE-esque move on his opponent in South Korea by attempting to summersault on top of a grounded opponent. One thing's for certain, if he continues to deliver these kinds of knockouts, we will be seeing him against top 10 opponents sooner than later.
