UFC Fight Night 153 odds, predictions: Proven MMA expert picks Anthony Smith vs. Alexander Gustafsson

The UFC light heavyweight landscape will be altered drastically at UFC Fight Night 153, a 12-bout card that starts at 10 a.m. ET with the preliminary card prior to a five-match main card at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. The main event is a big one between recent title contenders as Swede Alexander Gustafsson (18-5) faces American Anthony Smith (31-14). Gustafsson is the No. 2-ranked light heavyweight contender in the world, Smith is No. 4. Each lost to champion Jon Jones in their last bouts -- for another shot, a win Saturday is paramount. The latest Gustafsson vs. Smith odds has a local favorite in Gustafsson at -330 (risk $330 to win $100), while Smith is posted at $270 (risk $100 to win $270).

Marley knows that both Gustafsson and Smith see Saturday's main event as a final opportunity to get back on track for a rematch with Jones for the title.

In March, Smith went toe-to-toe with Jones, arguably the best fighter in the world, in a unanimous decision, but Smith called his effort "embarrassing." That ended a streak of three-straight wins against other contenders. He's looking to get back on track against Gustafsson, who has lost twice to Jones, including in his last bout in December. Gustafsson had won 15 of 16 matches but has now lost four of seven, three of which were title bouts.

One of Marley's UFC Fight Night 153 picks that we can tell you: He's backing Sergey Khandozhko (-190) in his welterweight preliminary bout with Rostem Akman. It's the UFC debut for both fighters.

The Swede Akman (5-0) has yet to lose and will have the crowd advantage. But he's also far less experienced, and he is replacing another fighter that pulled out so he's here on short notice. Khandozhko (25-5-1) can take advantage.

"I think Akman will be looking for takedowns but on such short notice I don't see him having the cardio for a wrestling-heavy gameplan and I think the edge on the feet goes to Khandozhko," Marley told SportsLine. "I see this fight ending inside the distance."

UFC on ESPN+ 11 card

Main Card

Smith vs. Gustafsson (-330)

Manuwa vs. Rakic (-225)

Amirkhani vs. Fishgold (-115)

Gaigos vs. Hadzovic (-175)

Teymur vs. Sung (-150)

Prelims

Akman vs. Khandozhko (-190)

Lansberg vs. Evinger (-265)

Ray vs. Santos (-245)

Hein vs. Camacho (-110)

Santana vs. Malecki (-120)

Stosic vs. Clark (-125)

Belluardo vs. Alvarez (-125)