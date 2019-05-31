UFC Fight Night 153 predictions -- Gustafsson vs. Smith: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

Fans will be treated to some midday UFC action on Saturday as the month of June arrives with UFC Fight Night 153 going down in Stockholm, Sweden. The UFC Stockholm card this weekend will be headlined by a fight pitting the two most-recent light heavyweight title challengers against one another as Stockholm's own Alexander Gustafsson takes on Anthony "Lionheart" Smith.

Back in December, Gustafsson (18-5) returned from a 19-month layoff to give fans the rematch five years in the making when he challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight championship. Unfortunately for Gustafsson, however, there was no room for debate this time around when the rematch reached a conclusion with Jones earning a third-round TKO to win light heavyweight title that had been vacated by former champion Daniel Cormier. With the light heavyweight division considered rather thin at the moment, there's some wiggle room for Gustafsson to work his way back up the ladder, and that journey begins in front of his hometown crowd on Saturday.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

After stepping up to the proverbial plate to compete four times in 2018, Smith (31-14) was awarded the next shot at Jones and the 205-pound title this past March in the main event of UFC 235. Smith fared better than Gustafsson, going the distance with the man considered by many to be the greatest of all time in a losing effort that gained him more respect than he already had coming in. That loss is one that's been eating at the veteran, though, and during a recent appearance on "The MMA Hour," Smith revealed his plan to violently take out his frustrations on Gustafsson in this weekend's main event.

"To be honest with you, I don't give a f--- what happens in the fight," Smith said. "I want to perform and that's it. I want to hit him as many times as I possibly can, I want to punch when I can punch, I want to kick when I can kick, and if he gets too close, I'll drag him to the f---ing ground. And if he gets up, then I'll do it again. That's all I want to do. I want to perform. That's as far as my mind has gone. After that, we'll see what happens because it's not even about Alex, it's about me. This is about wanting to take a break but I can't do it with this burning feeling in my stomach."

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 153 with the latest odds from Westgate.

UFC Fight Night 153 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Alexander Gustafsson -300 Anthony Smith +240 Light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic -220 Jimi Manuwa +180 Light heavyweight Chris Fishgold -125 Makwan Amirkhani +105 Featherweight Damir Hadzovic -180 Christos Giagos +150 Lightweight Sung Bin Jo -140 Daniel Teymur +120 Lightweight

UFC on Fight Night 153 viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 1 | Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ericsson Globe Arena -- Stockholm, Switzerland

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Gustafsson vs. Smith: In the long-awaited rematch with Jones, Gustafsson just didn't come across with the aggression I expected he would and, yes, the layoff coupled with the groin injury suffered in the early going may have contributed to that. Still, the performance did little to instill confidence in me that Gustafsson can work his way back up that ladder, and I've learned my lesson over the past year to not bet against Smith against anyone not named Jon Jones. He may not get another opportunity at the light heavyweight title in his career, but Smith gets back on the winning track Saturday in Sweden. Pick: Anthony Smith via TKO4