UFC Fight Night 153 results, highlights: Rakic obliterates Manuwa with brutal head-kick knockout

Welcome to the big stage, Aleksander Rakic. The 205-pound Austrian delivered in a huge way on Saturday from Stockholm, Sweden, with a first-round knockout of Jimi Manuwa. Rakic set up his attack with a right uppercut and cross before pounding Manuwa's head with a left headkick that echoed in the arena. Manuwa's head did a double bounce off the canvas and was motionless for a long time before being brought to his senses.

"I am the new dog in the park," Rakic said after the fight.

Indeed, he joins a short list of contenders at 205 pounds that could claim a spot in the top 5 or 10 in the UFC rankings after scoring his fourth straight win with the company. Rakic is now 12-1 in his pro career after losing in his debut in 2011. He's also recorded nine vicious knockouts along the way.

For Manuwa (17-6), it's his fourth straight loss with three of them coming via violent knockout (Thiago Santos and Volkan Ozedemir were the others).

