UFC Fight Night 154 odds, predictions: MMA expert picks Moicano vs. Jung, Lineker vs. Font

Explosive featherweight contenders collide in the main event of UFC Fight Night 154 on Saturday night as Renato Moicano faces Chan Sung Jung, aka "The Korean Zombie," at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The 12-fight UFC Fight Night 154 card features preliminary bouts scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Both fighters are noted for their exciting finishes and are looking to bounce back from losses in their previous bouts entering UFC on ESPN+ 12. Moicano was stopped by former champion Jose Aldo, while Jung was knocked out with one second remaining in his fight against Yair Rodriguez. Moicano is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Jung is +170 in the latest Moicano vs. Jung odds. In the co-main event of UFC Greenville, John Lineker (-220) faces Rob Font (+180) in a bantamweight bout. Before you make any UFC Fight Night 154 picks and Moicano vs. Korean Zombie predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the main event could serve as a stepping stone for either veteran to potentially get into contention for a title shot against champion Max Holloway. Moicano (13-2-1), 30, has seen his two losses come in the past four bouts, though they were against stalwarts in Aldo and second-ranked contender Brian Ortega. In between, he defeated Calvin Kattar by decision and Cub Swanson via submission.

Jung (14-5), 32, has split a pair of bouts after returning to the UFC following a nearly four-year absence. Nicknamed "The Korean Zombie," he knocked out Dennis Bermudez in February 2017 before falling victim to one of the most memorable stoppages in UFC history. Jung was on his way to a clear victory over Rodriguez before he was stung by an elbow in the waning seconds of round five and knocked out with just one tick remaining on the clock. You can see Marley's Moicano vs. Jung picks at SportsLine.

For UFC Fight Night 154, we can tell you Marley is backing Kevin Holland (-225) to get the best of Alessio Di Chirico (+185) in a main card middleweight clash.

"Holland is the much more talented fighter with a higher ceiling in the sport," Marley told SportsLine. "He is going to have a seven-inch reach advantage, is more powerful, and has better all-around striking skills."

