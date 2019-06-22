UFC Fight Night 154 odds, predictions: Top MMA expert picks Moicano vs. Jung

Expect plenty of action on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 154 as veteran featherweight contenders Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, a.k.a. "The Korean Zombie," meet in the octagon. The 12-bout UFC Fight Night 154 card takes place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET, with preliminary bouts at 4 p.m. ET. Nicknamed "The Korean Zombie," Jung, ranked No. 12, has received performance bonuses in five of his six UFC appearances. Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked Moicano has earned performance bonuses in two of his last four appearances. Now, they collide as part of a loaded UFC on ESPN+ 12 card in the league's first visit to the Palmetto State ever. Moicano is a -200 sportsbook favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Jung is a +170 underdog in the latest Moicano vs. Jung odds. Before you lock in your UFC Fight Night 154 picks and MMA predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine's Kyle Marley has to say.

Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. Just last week at Bellator 222, Rory MacDonald (-145) defeated Neiman Gracie (+125) by unanimous decision in the Welterweight Grand Prix. MacDonald used his varied skill set to outlast Gracie, a submission specialist.

At UFC Fight Night 151 in May, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (+110) pulled the upset of Al Iaquinta (-130) in the main event.

UFC Fight Night 154

Marley knows the main event could serve as a stepping stone for either veteran to potentially get into contention for a title shot against champion Max Holloway. Moicano (13-2-1), 30, has seen his two losses come in the past four bouts, though they were against stalwarts in Aldo and second-ranked contender Brian Ortega. In between, he defeated Calvin Kattar by decision and Cub Swanson via submission.

Jung (14-5), 32, has split a pair of bouts after returning to the UFC following a nearly four-year absence. Nicknamed "The Korean Zombie," he knocked out Dennis Bermudez in February 2017 before falling victim to one of the most memorable stoppages in UFC history. Jung was on his way to a clear victory over Rodriguez before he was stung by an elbow in the waning seconds of round five and knocked out with just one tick remaining on the clock. You can see Marley's Moicano vs. Korean Zombie picks at SportsLine.

Dan Ige (+125) faces Kevin Aguilar (-145) in a featherweight showdown on the undercard.

Ige (11-2) seeks his fourth consecutive UFC victory, while Aguilar (17-1) aims for his third straight win since joining the promotion. Ige has proven he can win in a variety of ways, notching victories via knockout, unanimous decision, rear naked choke, kimura, and armbar.

"Both men are solid fighters, but Aguilar is a better striker, while Ige is a better grappler and wrestler," Marley told SportsLine. "If Ige can land takedowns, he could register a submission or use those to control the fight and win on the scorecards."

