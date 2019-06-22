UFC Fight Night 154 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA expert picks Moicano vs. Jung

Chan Sung Jung earned the nickname "The Korean Zombie" because of his innate ability to take punishment and keep moving forward. His opponent on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 154, Renato Moicano, will be happy to make Jung live up to that moniker. The veteran featherweights clash in the main event of UFC Greenville, with the winner likely moving into title contention. The 12-bout UFC Fight Night 154 card takes place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The main card is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the preliminary UFC on ESPN+ 12 card scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The Korean Zombie and Moicano are known for their explosive styles and both are looking to overcome losses in their previous bouts. Moicano is a -200 sportsbook favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Jung is priced at +170 in the latest Moicano vs. Korean Zombie odds. Before you lock in your UFC Fight Night 154 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge. Just last week at Bellator 222, Marley told SportsLine that Rory MacDonald (-145) would defeat Neiman Gracie (+125) by unanimous decision in the Welterweight Grand Prix. That's exactly what happened, as MacDonald used his varied skill set to outlast Gracie, a submission specialist.

What's more, at UFC Fight Night 151 in May, Marley went a stunning 11-1 and netted $100 bettors nearly $1,000 in profit. His selections included accurately predicting that Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (+110) would pull the upset of Al Iaquinta (-130) in the main event. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is up huge.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 154 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the main event could serve as a stepping stone for either veteran to potentially get into contention for a title shot against champion Max Holloway. Moicano (13-2-1), 30, has seen his two losses come in the past four bouts, though they were against stalwarts in Aldo and second-ranked contender Brian Ortega. In between, he defeated Calvin Kattar by decision and Cub Swanson via submission.

Jung (14-5), 32, has split a pair of bouts after returning to the UFC following a nearly four-year absence. Nicknamed "The Korean Zombie," he knocked out Dennis Bermudez in February 2017 before falling victim to one of the most memorable stoppages in UFC history. Jung was on his way to a clear victory over Rodriguez before he was stung by an elbow in the waning seconds of round five and knocked out with just one tick remaining on the clock. You can see Marley's Moicano vs. Korean Zombie picks at SportsLine.

For UFC Fight Night 154, we can tell you Marley is backing Randy Brown (+230) to pull the big-time upset of Bryan Barberena (-270) in a main-card welterweight clash.

Both fighters are coming off losses. Brown (10-3) returns to the octagon following nearly a year layoff after he was knocked out by Niko Price. Barberena (14-6) was stopped by Vicente Luque in a February bout that earned Fight of the Night honors.

"Barberena is the rightful favorite, but Brown is a live underdog that I'm eyeing at UFC Greenville. Brown is the better all-around athlete and is more skilled at striking," Marley told SportsLine. Brown will have a major edge in reach, 78 inches to 72.5, and also owns a three-inch height advantage.

Marley also has strong picks for Moicano vs. Korean Zombie and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night 154 card. He's only sharing who to back for each match at SportsLine.

Who wins Moicano vs. Jung? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for every bout on the UFC Fight Night 154 card, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $22,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.