UFC Fight Night 154 predictions -- Renato Moicano vs. Korean Zombie: Fight card, start time, prelims, odds, stream
UFC Fight Night action is back after taking a week off. Following a successful PPV in Chicago, UFC heads to Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday night with an unusual main event attraction. Featherweights Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung, better known as the Korean Zombie, take center cage without a ton of title implications on the line.
UFC was hoping to have South Carolina's own Stephen Thompson headline this show, but after a shocking upset knockout loss to Anthony Pettis in March, "Wonderboy" was unable to make the event. Now, Moicano and Jung will look to add another highlight-reel finish to their resumes.
Moicano is coming off a TKO loss to Jose Aldo in February in which he was as close as ever to gaining a title shot. Now, Moicano (13-2-1) looks to rebuild his game with a tough-as-nails opponent in Jung, who lost in a fight of the year contender to Yair Rodriguez last November.
The co-main event was expected to feature a pair of sluggers in Rob Font and John Lineker, but Lineker reportedly suffered a cut on Thursday night and was forced to withdraw. Now, it will feature Bryan Barerbena against Randy Brown in a welterweight showdown. Barberena is coming off a hellacious bout with Vicente Luque in February that was an early contender for Fight of the Year. Brown suffered a second-round TKO loss to Niko Price last July.
Let's take a look at the full card with the latest odds from Westgate.
Fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Renato Moicano -210
Korean Zombie +175
Featherweights
Bryan Barberena -260
Randy Brown +210
Welterweights
|Anderson dos Santos -125
|Andre Ewell -105
|Bantamweights
Andrea Lee -200
Montana De La Rosa +170
Women's flyweights
Kevin Holland -220
Alessio Di Chirico +180
Middleweights
UFC on Fight Night 154 viewing information
Date: Saturday, June 22 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
Stream: ESPN+
Prediction
Moicano vs. Jung: For as tough and durable as Jung has proven to be over his career, the remnants of a tough knockout loss suffered at the hands of Rodriguez still linger. Questions about his willingness to engage in such a brawl will be abundant until the action kicks off, as will how Moicano looks after such a hard loss to Aldo. A pair of durable fighters with precise accuracy and incredible gas tanks squaring off makes it tough to lean one way or the other. This has five-round classic written all over it, even though Vegas seems to lean Moicano. Pick: Majority draw
-
