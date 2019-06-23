UFC Fight Night 154 results, highlights: Chan Sung Jung quickly finishes Renato Moicano

Welcome back to the featherweight elite, Chan Sung Jung. The fighter better known as The Korean Zombie didn't need to rally to victory on Saturday night at UFC Greenville. He just need to use his vicious right hook to stop his opponent, Renato Moicano, in under a minute in the main event.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Jung, the No. 12 ranked featherweight in UFC, was coming off a difficult loss last November when he suffered one of the most vicious knockouts MMA fans had ever seen against Yair Rodriguez. In his first fight back inside the Octagon, Jung left no doubt that the end of that fight was no more than a fluke.

After dropping Moicano with a vicious overhand right hook, Jung jumped on his opponent's back and added even more ground and pound before the referee called the action off 58 seconds into the first round.

"This was a move that I focused on for a long time, and it was a matter of time for when I used it," Jung said.

Remarkably just seven fights into his UFC career due to military service time, Jung (15-5) was not concerned with who he may be matched up with next or if he could take a quick turnaround given the limited action he saw on Saturday night.

"It doesn't matter, anyone Sean Shelby matches [me with], I'm ready to go."

Moicano (13-3-1) has now lost three of his last five fights.