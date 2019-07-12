UFC Fight Night 155 odds, insider predictions: Proven MMA expert picks de Randamie vs. Ladd, Faber vs. Simon

Germaine de Randamie already has made UFC history once, and she's now in position to do it again. The first step comes on Saturday when she faces rising contender Aspen Ladd in battle of top-five bantamweight contenders in the main event of UFC Fight Night 155 in Sacramento. The 12-bout UFC Fight Night 155 card takes place at the Golden 1 Center, with the main card scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and preliminary bouts set for 5 p.m. ET. The top-ranked de Randamie (8-3) was the promotion's inaugural featherweight champion before later vacating the belt. She could be in line for a bantamweight title shot, but do to so she must hand Ladd (8-0) her first professional defeat. The fourth-ranked Ladd has received performance bonuses in her last two bouts. Ladd is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while de Randamie is priced at +145 in the latest Ladd vs. de Randamie odds. In the co-main event, UFC stalwart Uriah Faber (+250) breaks his retirement against Ricky Simon (-300). Before you lock in your UFC Fight Night 155 picks, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the UFC Fight Night 155 main event will have a major impact on the future of the bantamweight division, as the winner is likely to get a title shot at Nunes. The current champion further cemented her growing UFC legacy with her knockout of Holly Holm last week.

But de Randamie, 35, also has a place in UFC history because she was the first titleholder in the women's featherweight division. She beat Holm for the belt in 2017 and never lost the title in the octagon, but was stripped of it due to inactivity and reportedly for a refusal to fight Cris Cyborg. In her previous bout, she beat Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision in November.

Ladd, 24, is considered a rising star following three impressive UFC victories in a 20-month span, receiving performance awards for the past two. She earned a Fight of the Night bonus in May for her decision victory against Sijara Eubanks in a rematch of their clash in the Invicta promotion. Ladd also received Performance of the Night for her knockout of Tonya Evinger in October.

For UFC Fight Night 155, we can tell you Marley is backing Andre "Touchy" Fili (+100) to pull the upset of Sheymon Moraes (-120) in a featherweight clash on the undercard.

Fili (19-6) has won three of his last four bouts and is looking to build on an impressive decision in over Myles Jury in February. Moraes (11-3) seeks to bounce back from a March decision loss to Sodiq Yusuff.

"If Fili is smart, he will look for takedowns because that is where his biggest edge lies. He could even steal close rounds with a takedown in the final seconds. On the ground, Fili is a solid favorite, so I will take him as the underdog and expect that he'll come in with a smart game plan," Marley told SportsLine.

