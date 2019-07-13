UFC Fight Night 155 odds, insider predictions: Top MMA expert picks de Randamie vs. Ladd, Faber vs. Simon

In May, Aspen Ladd was on vacation when she received an offer to appear in the main event of UFC Fight Night 155 on Saturday in Sacramento. Despite the relatively short turnaround, the undefeated bantamweight agreed to face top-ranked Germaine de Randamie in the main event of the 12-bout UFC Fight Night 155 card at Golden 1 Center. Preliminary bouts are set for 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main UFC Sacramento card at 8 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked Ladd (8-0) and de Randamie (8-3) are both hoping a victory at UFC on ESPN+ 13 will result in a title shot against current double-title holder Amanda Nunes. Ladd is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while de Randamie is a +145 underdog in the latest de Randamie vs. Ladd odds. In the co-main event, bantamweight prospect Ricky Simon (-300) faces Sacramento-based UFC stalwart Uriah Faber (+250). Before you make any UFC Fight Night 155 picks and predictions of your own, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the UFC Fight Night 155 main event will have a major impact on the future of the bantamweight division, as the winner is likely to get a title shot at Nunes. The current champion further cemented her growing UFC legacy with her knockout of Holly Holm last week.

But de Randamie, 35, also has a place in UFC history because she was the first titleholder in the women's featherweight division. She beat Holm for the belt in 2017 and never lost the title in the octagon, but was stripped of it due to inactivity and reportedly for a refusal to fight Cris Cyborg. In her previous bout, she beat Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision in November.

Ladd, 24, is considered a rising star following three impressive UFC victories in a 20-month span, receiving performance awards for the past two. She earned a Fight of the Night bonus in May for her decision victory against Sijara Eubanks in a rematch of their clash in the Invicta promotion. Ladd also received Performance of the Night for her knockout of Tonya Evinger in October.

Cezar Ferreira (+125) is expected to face Marvin Vettori (-145) in a main-card middleweight fight.

Ferreira (13-7) has won two of his last three bouts, featuring wins over Nate Marquardt and Karl Roberson. His last nine wins have all come via submission or decision. Meanwhile, Vettori (12-4-1) is 1-1-1 in his last three matches, but his previous bout was a split-decision loss to undefeated prospect Israel Adesanya last April. Ferreira will enjoy a 4.5-inch reach advantage over Vettori and a one-inch height advantage.

"Ferreira's biggest edge in this fight is his ground game."

