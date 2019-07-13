UFC Fight Night 155 start time -- Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd: Fight card, predictions, odds, live stream

Coming off the high of International Fight Week, UFC's intense schedule pushes on as the organization heads to Sacramento, California, for UFC Fight Night 155 on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+). While the card may not have the sexy names of Jon Jones or Amanda Nunes, this card still has plenty to deliver to fans in terms of importance to the UFC rankings. In the main event, a pair of women's bantamweights square off when Germaine de Randamie meets Aspen Ladd.

De Randamie is coming off a decision win over Raquel Pennington last November in her first action since being stripped of the women's featherweight title for inactivity. Ladd, meanwhile, scored a decision win of her own over Sijara Eubanks in May.

The winner of this women's bantamweight main event on Saturday should, theoretically, be next in line to face bantamweight/featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, who is fresh off yet another dominating performance over Holly Holm at UFC 239 as she continues to make her mark on history. An immediate fight with Nunes is not guaranteed, though. The wild card in this situation is Cris Cyborg, who may be afforded the opportunity to rematch Nunes for the 145-pound title should she both defeat Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27 and decide remain with UFC once her contract expires on that night.

In the co-main event on Saturday, UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber ends his near-three-year retirement in his hometown when he returns to take on Ricky Simon in a bantamweight fight. It's also the return of a pair of top featherweights when Josh Emmett meets Mirsad Bektic in a critical showdown at 145 pounds. Emmett is coming off the thrilling knockout win over Michael Johnson while Bektic scored a decision win over Ricardo Lamas in June 2018.

Plus, Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori return in important middleweight battles as they look to move up the rankings at 185 pounds.

Let's take a look at the full UFC Fight Night 155 card with the latest odds from Westgate.

UFC Fight Night 155 card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Aspen Ladd -135 Germaine de Randamie +115 Women's bantamweight Ricky Simon -350 Urijah Faber +275 Bantamweight Mirsad Bektic -160 Josh Emmett +140 Featherweight Karl Roberson -210 Wellington Turman +175 Middleweight Marvin Vettori -165 Cezar Ferreira +140 Middleweight

UFC on Fight Night 155 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 13 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Stream: ESPN+

UFC Fight Night 155 prediction

De Randamie vs. Ladd: Ladd hasn't faced a plethora of adversity inside the cage, but outside of the Octagon, weight-cutting issues have continually floated to the surface. While Ladd did make the 135 pounds on the nose for this weekend's main event, she looked very unwell -- to put it lightly -- as she utilized the assistance of the hoop to make the headliner official. To this point, she's been able to combat the weight struggles with performances that have kept her undefeated record intact. But if you keep playing with fire, you're eventually going to get burned. Armed with a new UFC contract signed earlier this year and and much more experience between her kickboxing/MMA careers, de Randamie will bring an end to the undefeated run of Ladd, who in no way will be entering this main event at 100 percent health after what we witnessed on Friday. Pick: de Randamie via TKO3

