UFC Fight Night 156 odds, optimal predictions: MMA expert picks Shevchenko vs. Carmouche, Luque vs. Perry

Valentina Shevchenko is a former kickboxing and Muay Thai champion, but her UFC flyweight title is her proudest professional accomplishment. She will attempt to protect it on Saturday when she faces Liz Carmouche in the main event of UFC Fight Night 156. The 13-bout card from Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay marks the UFC's first appearance in the country. The main UFC Fight Night 156 card is set for 8 p.m. ET. Shevchenko (17-3) looks to avenge a nine-year-old defeat to the only fighter who has defeated her by stoppage. Carmouche (13-6) is intent on duplicating the feat and taking home the belt in her second UFC title bout. Shevchenko is a -1,200 favorite (risk $1,200 to win $100), while Carmouche is a +750 underdog in the latest Shevchenko vs. Carmouche odds. In the co-main event, explosive welterweights clash as Vicente Luque (-230) takes on Mike Perry (+190). Before you lock in your UFC Fight Night 156 picks and predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000.

Last week at UFC on ESPN 5 in New Jersey, Marley accurately predicted that second-ranked welterweight contender Colby Colvington would defeat veteran Robbie Lawler by decision. Marley surmised that Covington's relentless pressure and takedown efficiency would be the difference. Covington set a record for strikes thrown and won by a wide margin on all three scorecards.

Moreover, at UFC 240, Marley called Max Holloway's one-sided title defense against veteran Frankie Edgar. He told SportsLine members that Holloway's advantages in speed and striking would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. That's exactly what happened, as the champion controlled the action from the opening horn and won all five rounds on two of the three judges' scorecards. Anyone who followed Marley's advice booked an easy winner, and those who have followed him throughout 2019 are way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 156 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight bill, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows that despite being a significant favorite, this bout is important for the legacy of the Russia-born Shevchenko as she works toward entering the conversation as one of the top female UFC fighters of all time.

Shevchenko not only seeks a third match with Nunes, she hopes to receive the level of acclaim that is now being thrust upon the two-division champion. Shevchenko got the attention of MMA observers with her spectacular head-kick knockout of Eye in her first title defense two months ago.

Carmouche similarly hopes to make the most of her second UFC title shot and a recent career resurgence in which she has won four of her past five bouts. She lost by armbar to Rousey in a 2013 bantamweight title fight and went on to lose two of her next three fights. But she has fought her way back up the rankings and is coming off back-to-back decision wins against Jennifer Maia in July 2018 and Lucie Pudilova in February. Carmouche will be fighting for the second time in a calendar year for the first time since 2013. You can see his strong Shevchenko vs. Carmouche predictions at SportsLine.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night 156 predictions here: He is backing Rodolfo Viera (-200) to get his hand raised against Oskar Piechota (+170) in a middleweight clash on the main UFC Uruguay fight card.

Viera (5-0) is a versatile fighter and grappling champion who will be making his UFC debut. Meanwhile, Piechota (11-1-1) has two UFC wins to his credit but looks to bounce back from a submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert in his last performance.

"Viera is very impressive once he gets into a dominant position on the ground and he is a finisher. Piechota will be in trouble once Viera gets a hold of him," Marley told SportsLine. Book Viera over Piechota as one of your top UFC Fight Night picks for Saturday.

Marley also has strong picks for Shevchenko vs. Carmouche, Luque vs. Perry and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night 156 card. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins Shevchenko vs. Carmouche and Luque vs. Perry? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 13 fights at UFC Fight Night 156 all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.