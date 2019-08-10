UFC Fight Night 156 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA expert picks Shevchenko vs. Carmouche, Luque vs. Perry

Valentina Shevchenko considers herself one of the most well-rounded fighters in the world, and her recent results back up that assertion. The flyweight champion's last three stoppage victories have come via knockout, choke and armbar. She will get a chance to display her skill set again on Saturday against Liz Carmouche in the main event of UFC Fight Night 156 at Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. The UFC Fight Night 156 card features the main bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET. Shevchenko (17-3) won the vacant title last December with a decision victory against Joanna Jedrzejczyk and defended it two months ago with a knockout of Jessica Eye. Meanwhile, Carmouche (13-6) lost to Ronda Rousey in her first UFC title bid, but is one of just two UFC fighters to boast a win over Shevchenko, which came in 2010. Shevchenko is a -1,200 favorite (risk $1,200 to win $100) at UFC Uruguay, while Carmouche is +775 in the latest Shevchenko vs. Carmouche odds. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders clash as Vicente Luque meets Mike Perry in the octagon. The former is a -230 favorite in the latest Luque vs. Perry odds. Before finalizing your UFC Fight Night 156 picks and predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000.

Last week at UFC on ESPN 5 in New Jersey, Marley accurately predicted that second-ranked welterweight contender Colby Colvington would defeat veteran Robbie Lawler by decision. Marley surmised that Covington's relentless pressure and takedown efficiency would be the difference. Covington set a record for strikes thrown and won by a wide margin on all three scorecards.

Moreover, at UFC 240, Marley called Max Holloway's one-sided title defense against veteran Frankie Edgar. He told SportsLine members that Holloway's advantages in speed and striking would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. That's exactly what happened, as the champion controlled the action from the opening horn and won all five rounds on two of the three judges' scorecards. Anyone who followed Marley's advice booked an easy winner, and those who have followed him throughout 2019 are way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 156 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight bill, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

Marley knows that despite being a significant favorite, this bout is important for the legacy of the Russia-born Shevchenko as she works toward entering the conversation as one of the top female UFC fighters of all time.

Shevchenko not only seeks a third match with Nunes, she hopes to receive the level of acclaim that is now being thrust upon the two-division champion. Shevchenko got the attention of MMA observers with her spectacular head-kick knockout of Eye in her first title defense two months ago.

Carmouche similarly hopes to make the most of her second UFC title shot and a recent career resurgence in which she has won four of her past five bouts. She lost by armbar to Rousey in a 2013 bantamweight title fight and went on to lose two of her next three fights. But she has fought her way back up the rankings and is coming off back-to-back decision wins against Jennifer Maia in July 2018 and Lucie Pudilova in February. Carmouche will be fighting for the second time in a calendar year for the first time since 2013.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night 156 predictions here: He is backing Gilbert Burns (+125) to pull the upset of Aleksei Kunchenko (-155) in a welterweight fight on the preliminary card.

Burns (15-3) is making his welterweight debut on short notice and seeks his third straight win following a submission of Mike Davis in April. Kunchenko (20-0) will attempt to keep his undefeated MMA record intact with this third win in the UFC. Burns will enjoy a one-inch reach advantage and a two-inch height advantage at UFC on ESPN+ 14.

"Burns is an excellent jiu-jitsu fighter and I favor him on the ground. Burns should also be the quicker fighter on his feet, and he is just as skilled as Kunchenko in the striking department," Marley told SportsLine.

