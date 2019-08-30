UFC Fight Night 157 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Andrade vs. Zhang, dos Santos vs. Jingliang

Jessica Andrade won the strawweight championship with the body slam heard around the mixed-martial arts world. Now, she's traveling across the globe to defend it. The Brazilian makes her title defense Saturday against Weili Zhang in the main event of UFC Fight Night 157 in Shenzhen, China. The 12-bout UFC Fight Night 157 card takes place at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Arena, with the main card starting at 6 a.m. ET. Andrade (20-6) won the belt with a slam stoppage of Rose Namajunas while defending a submission. The champion will now travel more than 10,000 miles to UFC Shenzhen and face a challenger who will have a decided home-arena advantage. The sixth-ranked Zhang (19-1) will become the first China native to compete for a UFC title. Andrade is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Zhang is priced at +165 in the latest Andrade vs. Zhang odds. In the co-main event, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-300) faces Li Jingliang (+250) in a welterweight bout. Before finalizing your UFC Fight Night 157 picks and predictions, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $22,000.

The MMA analyst was all over the co-main event at UFC 241, as he predicted Nate Diaz (+110), returning from a three-year layoff, would win a decision against the dangerous Anthony Pettis. Marley said that Diaz's length and nonstop pace would overwhelm Pettis, and that's exactly what happened as the underdog dominated from the opening bell.

At UFC Fight Night 156 in Uruguay, Marley posted a record of 10-3 and his followers netted a one-night profit of $700. His winning selections included taking Gilbert Burns (+125) to hand Aleksei Kunchenko (-155) his first professional defeat. Burns controlled the action most of the way and scored the upset via unanimous decision. Anyone who followed Marley's advice booked another easy winner and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 157 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

Marley knows Andrade hopes to spoil the dreams of an opponent who will have a decided advantage in crowd support while fighting for a title in her home country at UFC Shenzhen. Andrade made the most of her second UFC title shot after coming up short against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in May 2017.

She hasn't lost since, and her four-bout win steak includes consecutive impressive finishes. Andrade earned the title shot with a first-round knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz in September 2018.

In her title fight against Namajunas, she overcame early adversity as the then-champion dominated the early action with her boxing. But Andrade remained poised and found an opportunity while defending a submission against the cage. The body-slam knocked out Namajunas and gave Andrade her first UFC title.

Zhang hopes to make Andrade's reign as champion a short one. After losing her professional debut, Zhang has reeled off 19 straight victories, though the majority came in lesser-known promotions. She made her UFC debut with a decision win against Danielle Taylor in August 2018.

Her level of competition has steadily climbed, and perhaps her most notable UFC win came in her previous outing against Tecia Torres, a top-10 contender entering their March bout. The decision win vaulted Zhang into the top 10 and paved the way for Saturday's title fight.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night 157 predictions here: He is backing Andre Soukhamthath (-175) to get his hand raised against Su Mudaerji (+155) in a bantamweight fight on the preliminary card.

Soukhamthath (13-7) has split his last four bouts and looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Montel Jackson in April. Meanwhile, Mudaerji (9-3) was stopped by Louis Smolka in his UFC debut last November.

"We have seen Soukhamthath make poor decisions in prior fights, but he should look for takedowns early and often. He'll find a submission at some point," Marley told SportsLine. Soukhamthath will enjoy a one-inch height advantage and his last three fights have been determined by unanimous decision. Book Soukhamthath over Mudaerji as one of your top UFC Shenzhen picks.

