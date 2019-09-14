UFC Fight Night 158 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Cerrone vs. Gaethje, Teixeira vs. Krylov

Donald Cerrone earned his place among the most popular fighters in UFC history because of a highlight-filled career with the promotion that has spanned nearly a decade. Justin Gaethje has reached a similar status with just two years of UFC service to his credit. Two of the organization's most celebrated fighters meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 158 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The 12-bout card from Rogers Center features the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked Cerrone (36-12-1) is revered for his affable nature outside the octagon and respect for his opponents inside of it. Those qualities don't fit the fifth-ranked Gaethje (20-2), who earned his legion of followers with a sinister disposition and relentless fighting style. Gaethje is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Cerrone is offered at +165 in the latest Gaethje vs. Cerrone odds. In the co-main event, Nikita Krylov takes on Glover Teixeira (+100) in a battle of top-15 light heavyweight contenders. Before you settle your UFC Fight Night 158 picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley knows this is essentially an elimination bout to remain in title contention in a top-heavy and talent-rich lightweight division. Gaethje, the former World Series of Fighting champion, has long been a favorite of MMA fans because of his relentless style and resilience. But the 30-year-old saw his stock drop amid consecutive stoppage losses to Eddie Alvarez and Poirier. Critics suggested that, despite his exciting style, perhaps Gaethje wasn't worthy of being considered a world-class UFC fighter. But he has since silenced doubters with impressive finishes of James Vick and Barboza to return to the upper tier of the division.

His opponent, the 36-year-old Cerrone, has seen a similar upward trajectory. The record-holder for UFC victories (22) appeared to be in the twilight of his career and perhaps headed toward release following a stretch in which he dropped four of five bouts. But he rebounded with a flourish, stopping Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez in impressive fashion before dominating Al Iaquinta in a five-round decision. You can see Marley's strong Cerrone vs. Gaethje picks and predictions at SportsLine.

Misha Cirkunov (-105) to prevail against Jim Crute (-115) in a light heavyweight clash on the main card.

Crute (10-0) has won his first two UFC bouts by stoppage and is coming off a knockout over Sam Alvey. Cirkunov (14-5) looks to rebound from a technical knockout defeat to rising contender Johnny Walker in March.

"I don't think Crute is dangerous off his back and we have seen him put on his back multiple times. I think Cirkunov can finish with a submission or ground-and-pound," Marley told SportsLine.

