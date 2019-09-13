UFC Fight Night 158 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Cerrone vs. Gaethje, Teixeira vs. Krylov

Donald Cerrone has just one title fight among his record 30 UFC bouts. His goal is to get another one before his storied career comes to an end. On Saturday at UFC Fight Night Vancouver, he faces an opponent in Justin Gaethje who prides himself on derailing the dreams of his adversaries. The lightweight contenders collide in the main event of UFC Fight Night 158. The 12-bout card takes place at Rogers Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, with the main UFC Fight Night 158 card slated for 8 p.m. ET. Gaethje (20-2) is known for his merciless demeanor inside the octagon and somewhat callous manner outside of it. He would love to improve his title shot prospects at UFC Vancouver at the expense of Cerrone (36-12-1), who holds several UFC records but never has hoisted a belt. Gaethje is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Cerrone is priced at +165 in the latest Gaethje vs. Cerrone odds. In the co-main event, Nikita Krylov takes on Glover Teixeira (+100) in a light heavyweight fight. Before locking in your UFC Fight Night 158 picks and predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000.

Last week at UFC 242, Marley accurately predicted that Joanne Calderwood (+190) would upset Andrea Lee (-230) in a flyweight bout on the undercard. Marley saw value on the underdog in what he viewed as an evenly-matched bout, and he concluded Calderwood's volume would be the difference. Marley was spot on in calling a split-decision victory.

The MMA analyst was also all over the co-main event at UFC 241, as he foresaw Nate Diaz (+110) returning from a three-year layoff and winning a unanimous decision against Anthony Pettis. Marley predicted that Diaz's length and nonstop pace would overwhelm Pettis, and that's exactly what happened as the underdog dominated from the opening bell. Anyone who followed his advice booked an easy winner and those who have followed him consistently are way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 158 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows this is essentially an elimination bout to remain in title contention in a top-heavy and talent-rich lightweight division. Gaethje, the former World Series of Fighting champion, has long been a favorite of MMA fans because of his relentless style and resilience. But the 30-year-old saw his stock drop amid consecutive stoppage losses to Eddie Alvarez and Poirier. Critics suggested that, despite his exciting style, perhaps Gaethje wasn't worthy of being considered a world-class UFC fighter. But he has since silenced doubters with impressive finishes of James Vick and Barboza to return to the upper tier of the division.

His opponent, the 36-year-old Cerrone, has seen a similar upward trajectory. The record-holder for UFC victories (22) appeared to be in the twilight of his career and perhaps headed toward release following a stretch in which he dropped four of five bouts. But he rebounded with a flourish, stopping Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez in impressive fashion before dominating Al Iaquinta in a five-round decision. You can see Marley's strong Cerrone vs. Gaethje picks and predictions at SportsLine.

At UFC Fight Night 158, we can tell you Marley is backing Antonio Carlos Junior (-210) to defeat Uriah Hall (+175) in a middleweight bout on the main card. Junior (10-3-1) saw a five-bout winning streak halted in his last fight with a decision loss to Ian Heinisch. The veteran Hall (14-9) has dropped four of six, but knocked out Bevon Lewis in his last outing.

"Junior is going to look for takedowns and, if he can get them, he probably works his way to a submission or uses them to win a decision," Marley told SportsLine. All but two of Junior's career victories have come via submission and his last two wins occurred in the first round.

Marley also has strong picks for Gaethje vs. Cerrone, Krylov vs. Teixeira and every other bout on the UFC Vancouver card.

Who wins Gaethje vs. Cerrone? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 12 fights at UFC Fight Night 158, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.