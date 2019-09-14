UFC Fight Night 158 odds, top predictions: MMA insider picks Cerrone vs. Gaethje, Teixeira vs. Krylov

The UFC's lightweight division is crowded at the top, but Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone aren't the type of fighters to sit around and hope an opportunity comes their way. So, they're creating one by fighting each other Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 158 in Vancouver, British Columbia. There is a logjam atop the lightweight division as champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers his options after last weekend's successful defense against Dustin Poirier. But the winner of the main event will be well-positioned for a title shot at some point. The fifth-ranked Gaethje (20-2) has stopped his last two opponents, while Cerrone (36-12-1), ranked fourth, saw a three-fight win streak halted in a loss to Tony Ferguson in his last outing. Gaethje is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Cerrone is priced at +165 (risk $100 to win $165) in the latest Cerrone vs. Gaethje odds. In the co-main event, Nikita Krylov takes on Glover Teixeira (+100) in a matchup of top-15 light heavyweight contenders. Before locking in your UFC Fight Night 158 picks or predictions, make sure to see what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows this is essentially an elimination bout to remain in title contention in a top-heavy and talent-rich lightweight division. Gaethje, the former World Series of Fighting champion, has long been a favorite of MMA fans because of his relentless style and resilience. But the 30-year-old saw his stock drop amid consecutive stoppage losses to Eddie Alvarez and Poirier. Critics suggested that, despite his exciting style, perhaps Gaethje wasn't worthy of being considered a world-class UFC fighter. But he has since silenced doubters with impressive finishes of James Vick and Barboza to return to the upper tier of the division.

His opponent, the 36-year-old Cerrone, has seen a similar upward trajectory. The record-holder for UFC victories (22) appeared to be in the twilight of his career and perhaps headed toward release following a stretch in which he dropped four of five bouts. But he rebounded with a flourish, stopping Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez in impressive fashion before dominating Al Iaquinta in a five-round decision.

Andrew Sanchez (+250) to pull the upset of Marvin Vettori (-300) in a middleweight bout on the preliminary card.

Vettori (13-4-1) looks to build off a decision win against Cezar Ferreira in July. Sanchez (11-4) brings in a two-fight win streak after earning a unanimous decision against Marc-Andre Barriault in May.

"Sanchez is a high-paced fighter and I think he is the better wrestler as well. I think Sanchez is a live dog here if he can strike at the higher pace and mix in his takedowns," Marley told SportsLine.

