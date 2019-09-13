UFC Fight Night 158 predictions -- Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Cerrone and Gaethje clash in a dream fight between two all-offense lightweights
Saturday night, UFC action returns to ESPN+ with the UFC Fight Night 158 card from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Fans tuning in will be treated to a fight almost guaranteed to produce fireworks when Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Justin Gaethje clash in the night's lightweight main event.
The fight reads as pure entertainment on paper because, as UFC legend Chael Sonnen recently put it, "Cowboy has never lost and Gaethje is undefeated." Meaning, regardless of record, the quality of performance both men give every time out is so high that they come out winners every fight regardless of if their hand is raised in victory.
Cerrone (36-12) is coming off a TKO loss to Tony Ferguson in June at UFC 238, snapping a three-fight winning streak for the fighter with the most fights, most wins, most stoppages and most performance bonuses in UFC history. The No. 4-ranked lightweight seems to be enjoying facing off with an opponent who'd rather cruise through the pre-fight festivities with no antics and simply throw down in a good ol' fashioned fight.
Gaethje (20-2) is riding a two-fight winning streak with knockout victories over James Vick and Edson Barboza in his most recent fights. With six bonuses in five Octagon appearances, an all-offense style and no desire to trash talk, Gaethje and Cerrone are kindred spirits. And they've known each other fairly well dating back to 2012.
"In 2012, he brought me out to be a training partner when he fought Melvin Guillard," Gaethje told ESPN. "I stayed at the ranch for him for two weeks, then I went to Vail, Colorado and I stayed in his RV with him for like two weeks. He almost knocked me out, he dropped me and gave me a good concussion. I was just a pure wrestler back then. For one, I'm glad to get that back from him and I'm a huge fan of MMA. He has the most fights, most wins, most performance bonuses in the history of the sport. Win, lose or draw it'll be a great fight for my resume."
Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 158 on Saturday night with the latest odds from William Hill.
UFC Fight Night 158 card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Justin Gaethje -200
Donald Cerrone +160
Lightweight
Nikita Krylov -130
Glover Teixeira -100
Light heavyweight
Jeff Hughes -125
Todd Duffee +100
Heavyweight
|Antonio Carlos Junior -230
|Uriah Hall +180
|Middleweight
|Michel Pereira -650
|Tristan Connelly +450
|Welterweight
|Jim Crute -115
|Misha Cirkunov -115
|Light heavyweight
UFC Fight Night 158 viewing information
Date: Sept. 14 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Stream: ESPN+
Prediction
Cerrone vs. Gaethje: Picking who wins feels almost unfair. These are two of the great action fighters not only on the current UFC roster, but in UFC history. We win. The fans who tune in pick up the win. This is, at its core, what we imagine the sport of mixed martial arts to be: a brutal conflict between men who don't move backward. In picking a winner, I'm looking for the ultimate edge, and in this contest, that is stopping power. Both men can stop an opponent, but Gaethje has the one-shot power to end any fight at any given moment. Pick: Gaethje via TKO3
