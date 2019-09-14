UFC Fight Night 158 results -- Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

Fight fans are rarely treated to an all-action main event fight like Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje, but that's exactly what's anchoring tonight's UFC Fight 158 card from Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The two slugging lightweights anchor a main card with the potential to be heavy on knockouts and submissions as UFC returns to the ESPN+ streaming platform.

In addition to a potential Fight of the Year candidate in the main event, UFC Fight Night Vancouver features a light heavyweight co-main event pitting Glover Teixeira against Nikita Krylov, as well as the return of heavyweight Todd Duffee as he faces off with Jeff Hughes, welterweights Michael Pereira and Tristan Connelly and much more.

UFC Fight Night 158 card, results

Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone -- Lightweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Glover Teixeira -- Light heavyweight

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes -- Heavyweight

Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly -- Welterweight

Uriah Hall vs. Antonio Carlos Junior -- Middleweight

Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute -- Light heavyweight

