UFC Fight Night 158 results, highlights: Justin Gaethje violently stops Donald Cerrone in first round

For the third fight in a row, Justin Gaethje took out an opponent in the first round. This time, the victim of Gaethjes's violence was fellow banger Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Fight Night 158 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Anticipation was high for the clash of top five lightweights as fans were guaranteed an action fight between two men who do their talking in the Octagon and routinely pull down fight bonuses for their electric performances.

Gaethje set the tone early with leg kicks, forcing Cerrone to accelerate the task of figuring out his timing and range. But it was a crushing right hand over the guard of Cerrone that set the fight's ending into motion.

Gaethje's right cracked Cerrone to the jaw, causing him to slump forward to the canvas. When the referee didn't step in to end the fight, Gaethje followed up with more heavy shots. Cerrone did manage to get back to his feet, only to eat a series of uppercuts before another Gaethje overhand again dropped "Cowboy" to the canvas.

A few punches later and the fight was over and No. 5 ranked Gaethje had scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out the No. 4 ranked lightweight in the UFC rankings.

When asked after the fight if he was targeting an Irishman (Conor McGregor) or a Russian (lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov) in his next fight.

"The Irishman is retired," Gaethje said. "I want a real fighter. I want the winner of Tony (Ferguson) and Khabib."

UFC Fight Night 158 card, results

Justin Gaethje def. Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO (punches)

Glover Teixeira def. Nikita Krylov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes ends in no contest (eye poke)

Tristan Connelly def. Michel Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Uriah Hall def. Antonio Carlos Junior via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Misha Cirkunov def. Jim Crute via first-round submission (Peruvian neck tie)

UFC Fight Night 158 updates, commentary

