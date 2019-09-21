UFC Fight Night 159 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Rodriguez vs. Stephens, Grasso vs. Esparza

Yair Rodriguez insists he has improved on every aspect of his skill set since the last time he set foot in the octagon. His opponent insists it won't be enough. Rodriguez faces rugged veteran Jeremy Stephens in the main event Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 159 in Mexico City. The 12-bout card from Mexico City Arena features the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Rodriguez (11-2), the seventh-ranked featherweight, is seen as a versatile prospect who should climb the rankings in the crowded division with a victory. But the No. 8-ranked Stephens (28-16), known for his high knockout rate, has told the media all week that he will overwhelm Rodriguez with his pressure and power. Rodriguez and Stephens are both priced at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Rodriguez vs. Stephens odds. In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso (-120) faces Carla Esparza (+100) in a women's strawweight fight. Before settling your UFC Fight Night 159 picks, make sure you see the predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley knows Rodriguez, 26, has been considered a rising UFC prospect ever since he joined the promotion in November 2014. But injuries and long bouts of inactivity have halted his progress. In fact, the latter nearly cost him his job. Last year, UFC president Dana White announced Rodriguez had been cut from the roster because of a repeated refusal to accept fights.

Rodriguez met with White and, a few weeks later, both parties announced he had been taken back by the UFC. He appeared to reward White's faith in his last bout, when he engaged in an entertaining battle with Jung, aka "The Korean Zombie."

Jung was getting the best of Rodriguez and appeared headed toward a clear decision. But with just one second left on the clock, Rodriguez landed a spinning elbow that knocked Jung out cold. Rodriguez received Performance of the Night and Knockout of the Night awards for his efforts.

The 33-year-old Stephens is a respected veteran who made his UFC debut in 2007. He is known for his willingness to take on any opponent and has been in the octagon with several of the sport's luminaries. He also is noted for the devastating power that has led to 19 knockout victories.

Carnelossi (12-1) makes her UFC debut following 12 straight victories in a variety of other promotions. Hill (9-7) is a UFC veteran who has dropped three of her past four and is looking to rebound from a June decision loss to Yan Xiaonan.

