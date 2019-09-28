UFC Fight Night 160 results, highlights: Jared Cannonier blasts Jack Hermansson for second round TKO

Once again, Jared Cannonier was on the road playing the B-side to a hometown favorite. And, for the second straight fight, Cannonier was the perfect blend of cool and vicious in picking up a TKO win and silencing the crowd.

Cannonier (13-4) faced off with Jack Hermansson (20-5) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 160 from Copenhagen, Denmark. Hermansson entered the contest ranked No. 5 in the UFC middleweight division and was just shy of a -300 favorite to dispatch of No. 9 ranked Cannonier. In the early moments of Round 1, it appeared the odds were spot on as Hermansson was relentless in his attempts to take the fight to the floor, including hitting a belly-to-back suplex.

Cannonier fended off almost every takedown attempt and easily worked his way back to standing when Hermansson did manage to bring him to the mat. Hermansson almost looked defeated as his plan found less and less success and Cannonier began to mix heavy punches and leg kicks together for success as the opening frame came to a close.

Just moments into Round 2, Cannonier connected with a short punch that dropped the hometown favorite. A follow-up barrage of ground and pound forced the referee to stop the bout at just the 0:27 mark of the second round.

Cannonier, who started his career as a heavyweight before working down to light heavyweight and now middleweight, is riding a three-fight winning streak, all coming at 185 pounds. Following his victory, Cannonier was complimentary of his opponent and Denmark before making clear his intentions to draw attention with his actions, rather than words.

"A lot of people were writing me off because a lot of people don't know me," Cannonier said. "I don't use my mouth to let people know how I fight. Eventually, it's gonna be for the belt. It might as well be next."

A dejected Hermansson, who had a four-fight winning streak snapped, said he'll be going back to the drawing board after the loss.

"I'm very sorry if I let people down today," he said. "I'm going to go home, do my homework and make sure it doesn't happen again."