UFC Fight Night 161 results -- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson: Fight card, highlights, time

The UFC women's strawweight division may well have a new title challenger lined up for champ Weili Zhang after Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night 161 from Tampa, Florida.

Former champ Jedrzejczyk (15-3) is looking to get right after a recent 1-3 run that has seen her fall from her former heights as an unstoppable force. In Waterson (17-6), she clashes with a woman riding an impressive three-fight win streak who may be ready to finally show the potential supporters have claimed for years.

In the co-main event, Kron Gracie looks for a big name victim when he battles Cub Swanson at featherweight. Also, James Vick moves to welterweight to fight Niko Price, Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas meet in an attempt to stake their own claim in the strawweight division, "Violent Bob Ross" Luis Pena looks to paint a lightweight masterpiece against Matt Frevola and Eryk Anders and Gerald Meerschaert open the main card in a middleweight battle.

UFC Fight Night 161 fight card, results

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson -- women's strawweight

Kron Gracie vs. Cub Swanson -- featherweight

Niko Price vs. James Vick -- welterweight

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas -- women's strawweight

Matt Frevola vs. Luis Pena -- lightweight

Eryk Anders vs. Gerald Meerschaert -- middleweight