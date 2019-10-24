UFC Fight Night 162 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Maia vs. Askren, Johnson vs. Ray

Ben Askren and Demian Maia are both among the best at their specialty in mixed martial arts. The welterweight contenders will put their skills to the test on Saturday when they meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night 162. The 11-bout UFC stop takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the main UFC Fight Night 162 card slated for 8 a.m. ET. The 10th-ranked Maia (27-9) has long been considered one of the top grapplers ever to set foot in the UFC octagon. He will be seeking his third straight UFC victory and a chance to climb the rankings in a loaded division. Askren (19-1) is a decorated wrestler who won an NCAA championship and represented the United States in the Olympics, but he is looking to bounce back from his first loss as a professional, the now-infamous, flying-knee knockout at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Askren is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Maia is offered at +165 in the latest Maia vs. Askren odds. In the co-main event at UFC Singapore, Michael Johnson (-335) takes on Stevie Ray (+275) in a lightweight battle. Before finalizing your UFC Fight Night 162 picks, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000.

Just last week at UFC on ESPN 6, Marley told SportsLIne members that the power of Dominick Reyes (-155) would be too much for former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (+135), who was making his debut at light heavyweight. His analysis was spot-on, as Reyes hit Weidman with a clean shot while backing up and finished the former champ in the first round. Anyone who followed Marley's advice booked an easy winner, and those who have followed him consistently are way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 162 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

The MMA analyst knows this fight is critical for both veteran welterweights because it appears to be something of an elimination bout. The winner has a chance to join a long list of contenders in the welterweight division, where Kamaru Usman is the sitting champion. However, the loser is almost assured of heading to also-ran status. That's because there are questions surrounding both fighters based on their recent performances.

Askren openly taunted the rugged veteran Masvidal at every turn before their July bout at UFC 239. Masvidal ran across the ring and landed the flying knee that forever turned a knocked-cold Askren into an Internet meme and was the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Askren likely risks release from UFC if he loses to Maia, the 41-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist who has won two straight bouts. But he is just 3-3 in his past six bouts and already is seen as something of a gatekeeper against potential welterweight prospects. Those three losses came against Usman, former champ Tyron Woodley and former interim champ Colby Covington. You can get all of Marley's Maia vs. Askren picks at SportsLine.

At UFC Fight Night 162, we can tell you Marley is backing Cyril Gane (-300) to get the best of Don'tale Mayes in a heavyweight clash on the main card.

"Gane has huge potential in this division and is the better fighter everywhere. I like Gane to get a finish, and he could do it by knockout or submission," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Maia vs. Askren, Johnson vs. Ray and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night 162 fight card.

Who wins Maia vs. Askren? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night 162, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $19,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.