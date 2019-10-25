UFC Fight Night 162 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Maia vs. Askren, Johnson vs. Ray

There's little doubt that Ben Askren talks a better game than just about any fighter in mixed martial arts. The former wrestling champion is well aware that many critics are still waiting for him to back up his words in the octagon. He gets another chance to silence them on Saturday when he faces grappling specialist Demian Maia in the main event of UFC Fight Night 162 from Singapore. The 11-bout card from Singapore Indoor Stadium features the main UFC Fight Night 162 card starting at 8 a.m. ET. Askren (19-1), ranked No. 11 in the welterweight division, has seen his stock fall following a 1-1 UFC run that featured a controversial win over Robbie Lawler and a five-second knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal. Maia (27-9), ranked No. 10, has twice fought for UFC titles entering UFC Singapore, but has yet to come home with a belt. Askren is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Maia is a +165 underdog in the latest Askren vs. Maia odds. In the co-main event, Michael Johnson (-335) meets Stevie Ray (+275) in a lightweight bout. Before locking in your UFC Fight Night 162 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest.

Just last week at UFC on ESPN 6, Dominick Reyes (-155) defeated former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (+135), who was making his debut at light heavyweight. Reyes hit Weidman with a clean shot while backing up and finished the former champ in the first round.

With UFC Fight Night 162 fast approaching, expert analysis has been released for every matchup on the card.

The MMA analyst knows this fight is critical for both veteran welterweights because it appears to be something of an elimination bout. The winner has a chance to join a long list of contenders in the welterweight division, where Kamaru Usman is the sitting champion. However, the loser is almost assured of heading to also-ran status. That's because there are questions surrounding both fighters based on their recent performances.

Askren openly taunted the rugged veteran Masvidal at every turn before their July bout at UFC 239. Masvidal ran across the ring and landed the flying knee that forever turned a knocked-cold Askren into an Internet meme and was the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Askren likely risks release from UFC if he loses to Maia, the 41-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist who has won two straight bouts. But he is just 3-3 in his past six bouts and already is seen as something of a gatekeeper against potential welterweight prospects. Those three losses came against Usman, former champ Tyron Woodley and former interim champ Colby Covington. You can get all of Marley's Maia vs. Askren picks at SportsLine.

Laureano Staropoli (+150) faces Muslim Salikhov (-170) in a welterweight clash on the main card.

Salikhov (15-2) has won two of his first three UFC bouts, including a knockout of Nordine Taleb at UFC 242. Staropoli (9-1) looks to build off a decision win against Thiago Alves in May. "Staropoli is more likely to land takedowns, and he will attempt a few. Salikhov probably needs a knockout to get the win, and at this line, I would rather take the fighter who has more ways to win," Marley told SportsLine.

