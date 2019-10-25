UFC Fight Night 162 predictions -- Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

Ben Askren has made a solid career of talking trash and backing it up with a smothering wrestling-based game in the cage. That approach to his fighting career paid off to the tune of 19 consecutive wins to begin his MMA career, including a successful UFC debut in which he defeated highly-regarded veteran Robbie Lawler. Then came a fight with Jorge Masvidal, and everything came crashing down. After a heated build to the fight between Askren and Masvidal in July at UFC 239, it took five seconds before Askren was laid out unconscious. The loss was the first of the former Olympian's career, and came in such a shocking fashion that it would be fair to wonder how the brash Askren would rebound.

The answer to that question will begin to form Saturday from Singapore Indoor Stadium where Askren (19-1) will step into the Octagon to face Demian Maia (27-9) in an old-school matchup of wrestler vs. jiu jitsu artist.

Maia has fought a who's who of elite fighters at both middleweight and welterweight dating back to his UFC debut in October 2007. He's won nine of his 12 most recent fights, with a three-fight skid against Tyron Woodley (for the welterweight championship), Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman mixed in. He rebounded from those three losses -- all to current or former champions -- with back-to-back wins in his most recent efforts to position himself for a bout with No. 7-ranked welterweight Askren.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 162 with the latest odds from William Hill.

UFC Fight Night 162 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Ben Askren -180 Demian Maia +150 Welterweight Michael Johnson -300 Stevie Ray +240 Lightweight Beneil Dariush -160 Frank Camacho +130 Lightweight Ciryl Gane -360

Don'Tale Mayes +290

Heavyweight Muslim Salikhov -175

Laureano Staropoli +145

Welterweight

UFC Fight Night 162 viewing information

Date: Oct. 26, 2019 | Start time: 8 a.m. ET

Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia: There are many questions heading into this fight. Is Askren mentally fine after getting blasted out in such short order by Masvidal? Can Askren implement his wrestling game effectively enough to avoid the traps Maia's jiu jitsu present? The answers I think to both of those are: yes. Askren seems to have dealt well with his first loss, and he is good enough at positional awareness to smother Maia for five rounds of what might not be thrilling action. Pick: Ben Askren via UD