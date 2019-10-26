UFC Fight Night 162 start time -- Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia: Fight card, odds, live stream, predictions
Askren looks to rebound from a devastating loss against the crafty veteran
Ben Askren has made a solid career of talking trash and backing it up with a smothering wrestling-based game in the cage. That approach to his fighting career paid off to the tune of 19 consecutive wins to begin his MMA career, including a successful UFC debut in which he defeated highly-regarded veteran Robbie Lawler. Then came a fight with Jorge Masvidal, and everything came crashing down. After a heated build to the fight between Askren and Masvidal in July at UFC 239, it took five seconds before Askren was laid out unconscious. The loss was the first of the former Olympian's career, and came in such a shocking fashion that it would be fair to wonder how the brash Askren would rebound.
The answer to that question will begin to form Saturday from Singapore Indoor Stadium where Askren (19-1) will step into the Octagon to face Demian Maia (27-9) in an old-school matchup of wrestler vs. jiu jitsu artist.
Maia, a perenial contender for the welterweight and middleweight titles, has started to regroup after suffering losses to some of the most elite fighters in the company (Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman). He has won two in a row and is looking to make one last leap toward the top with a win over Askren on Saturday.
In the co-main event, Michael Johnson makes his return to the Octagon when he takes on Stevie Ray in a lightweight contest. Johnson is 2-4 in his last six fights and coming off a TKO loss to Josh Emmett in March after scoring decision wins over Artem Lobov and Andre Fili.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 162 with the latest odds from MGM.
UFC Fight Night 162 card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Ben Askren -160
Demian Maia +130
Welterweight
Michael Johnson -270
Stevie Ray +220
Lightweight
Beneil Dariush -180
Frank Camacho +150
Lightweight
|Ciryl Gane -330
|Don'Tale Mayes +260
|Heavyweight
|Muslim Salikhov -160
|Laureano Staropoli +130
|Welterweight
UFC Fight Night 162 viewing information
Date: Oct. 26, 2019 | Start time: 8 a.m. ET
Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore
Stream: ESPN+
Prediction
Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia: There are many questions heading into this fight. Is Askren mentally fine after getting blasted out in such short order by Masvidal? Can Askren implement his wrestling game effectively enough to avoid the traps Maia's jiu jitsu present? The answers I think to both of those are: yes. Askren seems to have dealt well with his first loss, and he is good enough at positional awareness to smother Maia for five rounds of what might not be thrilling action. Pick: Ben Askren via UD
-
Nate Diaz cleared of doping, set for 244
Diaz demanded an exoneration after being blindsided with a positive drug test result he called...
-
UFC Fight Night 162 odds, bets and picks
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest.
-
Bellator 231 predictions, picks
Mir and Nelson battle in a main event rematch as popular fighters on the downside of their...
-
Diaz out of UFC 244 after failed test
However, the fight has not officially been canceled and Diaz has not been suspended by USADA
-
Randy Couture suffers heart attack
'The Natural' has been working as a commentator for PFL
-
What to know about Diaz's situation
There is still not a definitive answer as to what will happen just eight days out from the...