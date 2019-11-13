UFC Fight Night 164 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Blachowicz vs. Jacare, Rua vs. Craig

Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza will have fan support on his side when the iconic Brazilian mixed martial artist takes on Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC Fight Night 164. Saturday's 12-bout UFC stop takes place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main UFC Fight Night 164 card is set for 8 p.m. ET. The veteran Souza (26-7), who is ranked No. 8 in the middleweight division, gets to fight in his home country as he debuts at light heavyweight. He has lost three of his past five bouts, but all have come against top-tier competition. Blachowicz (24-8), ranked No. 6 at light heavyweight, hopes to enter the title picture in a crowded division that is anchored by champion Jon Jones.

Blachowicz is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Souza is a +165 underdog in the latest Souza vs. Blachowicz odds. In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua (-270) and Paul Craig (+230) meet in a light heavyweight bout. Before making your UFC Fight Night 164 picks, see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and UFC DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $19,000.

Just last week at UFC Fight Night 163, Marley accurately predicted that Zabit Magomedsharipov (-300) would use his well-rounded skill set to get a decision victory against the rugged Calvin Kattar (+250) in their featherweight bout in the main event.

At UFC 244, Marley told SportsLine members that Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal (-140) would defeat Nate Diaz in a welterweight clash for the "BMF" title. He said that Masvidal's boxing skills and power would be too much for Diaz, and he predicted a stoppage win for Masvidal. He was proven correct when the fight was waved off after the third round because of the damage Diaz had taken. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 164 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. Head to SportsLine right now to see them.

Marley knows the 39-year-old Souza could be headed toward the end of his decorated career, which includes the Strikeforce and Dream middleweight championships. He is 9-4 in the UFC, where he has received seven post-fight performance awards since his debut with the promotion in 2013.

He recent bouts include losses to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist defeated former middleweight champ Chris Weidman last November before suffering a decision loss to Jack Hermansson in April.

He's stepping up in weight class to take on a rising contender in Blachowicz, 36, who has seen his stock rise following multiple strong outings. He is coming off a knockout of former middleweight title-holder Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 in July. You can get all of Marley's Blachowicz vs. Jacare picks at SportsLine.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night 164 predictions here: He is backing Andre Muniz (-115) to defeat Antonio Arroyo (-105) in a middleweight bout on the main UFC Brazil card.

Muniz (18-4) is a Brazilian grappler who will be making his UFC debut following a pair of victories in Dana White's Contender Series. He is coming off a first-round submission of Taylor Johnson in June. Arroyo (9-2) is a fellow Brazilian who has also had his share of success on the UFC president's popular showcase for prospects. He has won five consecutive bouts, which include a submission of Stephen Regman in July.

"Muniz is going to have the edge on the ground, and he is the more experienced fighter as well. If he can get the fight to the mat, he can get a submission or win a grappling-based decision," Marley told SportsLine.

Who wins Souza vs. Blachowicz? And how exactly does each fight at UFC Fight Night 164 end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night 164, all from the expert who's up nearly $19,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.