UFC Fight Night 164 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Blachowicz vs. Jacare, Rua vs. Craig

Brazil is known for its indelible impact on mixed martial arts and is home to several iconic UFC figures. One of them will fight before his hometown fans on Saturday as Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza meets Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC Fight Night 164. The 12-bout UFC stop takes place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo and features numerous Brazilian fighters. The main UFC Fight Night 164 card is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Souza (26-7) is moving up a division to face the No. 6-ranked light heavyweight contender in Blachowicz (24-8), who seeks another quality victory to improve his positioning for a title shot against Jon Jones. Blachowicz is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Souza is a +165 underdog in the latest Blachowicz vs. Jacare odds. In the co-main event, Mauricio Rua (-270) and Paul Craig (+230) meet in a light heavyweight bout. Before locking in your UFC Fight Night 164 picks, make sure you listen to what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and UFC DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $19,000.

Just last week at UFC Fight Night 163, Marley accurately predicted that Zabit Magomedsharipov (-300) would use his well-rounded skill set to get a decision victory against the rugged Calvin Kattar (+250) in their featherweight bout in the main event.

At UFC 244, Marley told SportsLine members that Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal (-140) would defeat Nate Diaz in a welterweight clash for the "BMF" title. He said that Masvidal's boxing skills and power would be too much for Diaz, and he predicted a stoppage win for Masvidal. He was proven correct when the fight was waved off after the third round because of the damage Diaz had taken. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 164 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

Marley knows the 39-year-old Souza could be headed toward the end of his decorated career, which includes the Strikeforce and Dream middleweight championships. He is 9-4 in the UFC, where he has received seven post-fight performance awards since his debut with the promotion in 2013.

He recent bouts include losses to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist defeated former middleweight champ Chris Weidman last November before suffering a decision loss to Jack Hermansson in April.

He's stepping up in weight class to take on a rising contender in Blachowicz, 36, who has seen his stock rise following multiple strong outings. He is coming off a knockout of former middleweight title-holder Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 in July.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night 164 predictions here: He is backing Charles Oliveira (-350) to defeat Jared Gordon (+295) in a lightweight bout on the main card.

Oliveira (27-8) is a submission specialist who has been on a tear. He has won five consecutive UFC bouts, all since June 2018 and all by stoppage. He is coming off a technical knockout of prospect Nik Lentz in May. Gordon (15-3) has dropped two of his past three bouts, but looks to build on an impressive showing in a decision victory over Dan Moret in June.

"Oliveira is one of the best submission artists I have ever seen, and he has been putting it all together on his feet lately as well," Marley told SportsLine. "He can hang on the feet, but once the fight hits the ground, it could end shortly after.

Marley has also locked in strong picks for Jacare vs. Blachowicz, Craig vs. Rua, and every other bout on the UFC Brazil card.

Marley has also locked in strong picks for Jacare vs. Blachowicz, Craig vs. Rua, and every other bout on the UFC Brazil card.