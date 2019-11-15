UFC Fight Night 164 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Blachowicz vs. Jacare, Rua vs. Craig

Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza are both former mixed martial arts champions, but neither has held a belt in the UFC. The veteran fighters hope to take a step toward changing that when they meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 164 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 12-bout UFC stop features the main UFC Fight Night 164 card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Souza (26-7), who is from Brazil, is ranked No. 8 in the middleweight division, but the former Strikeforce champ is moving up to face Blachowicz (24-8) at light heavyweight. Blachowicz once held the KSW light heavyweight championship and is hoping to improve his standing for a UFC title shot against champion Jon Jones. Blachowicz is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Souza is a +165 underdog in the latest Blachowicz vs. Jacare odds. In the co-main event of UFC Sao Paulo, Mauricio Rua (-270) faces Paul Craig (+230) in a light heavyweight bout. Before making any UFC Fight Night 164 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the 39-year-old Souza could be headed toward the end of his decorated career, which includes the Strikeforce and Dream middleweight championships. He is 9-4 in the UFC, where he has received seven post-fight performance awards since his debut with the promotion in 2013.

He recent bouts include losses to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist defeated former middleweight champ Chris Weidman last November before suffering a decision loss to Jack Hermansson in April.

He's stepping up in weight class to take on a rising contender in Blachowicz, 36, who has seen his stock rise following multiple strong outings. He is coming off a knockout of former middleweight title-holder Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 in July.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night 164 predictions here: He is backing James Krause (-185) to get his hand raised against Sergio Moraes (+160) as the welterweights meet in the featured preliminary bout.

Krause (26-7) is a six-year UFC veteran whose experience includes a decision loss to budding star Jorge Masvidal in 2014. His own stock is on the rise following five consecutive victories, the latest of which was a technical knockout of Warlley Alves in August 2018. On the other side of the octagon, Moraes (14-5-1) is seeking to stop a two-bout losing streak that includes a stoppage defeat to Alves in May at UFC 237. His last win was a submission of Ben Saunders in September 2018.

"Krause is going to be the much better striker and will land at a higher pace," Marley told SportsLine. "Krause is going to pick Moraes apart on the feet, and he can win at least two rounds by stuffing takedowns and keeping this fight standing."

