UFC Fight Night 164 predictions -- Jan Blachowicz vs. Jacare Souza: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Everything you need to know about Saturday night's UFC Fight Night 164 from Sao Paulo, Brazil
On Saturday night, UFC returns to Brazil for UFC Fight Night 164 from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. The card is headlined by longtime middleweight contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza making the jump to light heavyweight to take on Jan Blachowicz, one of the top contenders at 205 pounds.
Souza (26-7) is one of the best fighters to have never challenged for a UFC championship, finding himself constantly near the top of the middleweight rankings but stumbling against elite competition. After trading wins and losses over the past few years, he made the decision to test out a change of scenery in jumping into the deep waters at light heavyweight. Two of Souza's four career losses have come via split decision. Against Yoel Romero at UFC 194 in December 2015, Souza found himself on the wrong side of a split decision most media members disagreed with. His UFC 224 bout with Kelvin Gastelum in May 2018 also didn't go his way, though there was a dead split among media members over who truly deserved the nod. His most recent fight was a clear decision loss to Jack Hermansson in April.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
In July, Blachowicz (24-8) rebounded from a TKO loss to Thiago Santos by scoring an emphatic knockout of former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold. Prior to the Santos loss, Blachowicz was riding a four-fight winning streak after seemingly figuring things out in the Octagon after a 2-4 start to his UFC career. He currently sits as the No. 2-ranked fighter in the light heavyweight division in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings.
Brazilian legend and former UFC light heavyweight champ Mauricio "Shogun" Rua (26-11) fights in the co-main event looking to improve on his 4-1 record in his five most recent fights. Rua will face Paul "Bearjew" Craig (12-4), who has finished his opponents in all 12 of his professional victories.
Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 164 with the latest odds from William Hill.
UFC Fight Night 164 card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jan Blachowicz -200
Ronaldo Souza +165
Light heavyweight
Mauricio Rua -265
Paul Craig +205
Light heavyweight
Charles Oliveira -375
Jared Gordan +275
Lightweight
|Antonio Arroyo -106
|Andre Muniz -118
|Middleweight
|Markus Perez -130
|Wellington Turman +105
|Middleweight
UFC Fight Night 164 viewing information
Date: Nov. 16 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Ginasio do Ibirapuera -- Sao Paulo, Brazil
Stream: ESPN+
Prediction
Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza: We have several recent examples of men making jumps to face legit contenders within their new weight class. Darren Till succeeded in jumping from welterweight to middleweight to face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 earlier this month. Chris Weidman had a big crash-and-burn moment jumping from middleweight to light heavyweight against Dominick Reyes. Blachowicz isn't likely to be able to submit Souza, but he is a legitimate light heavyweight talent. Souza has been in there with more talented fighters than Blachowicz in his career, and isn't facing a big size disadvantage. That said, I'm taking the established light heavyweight here over the 39-year-old making the jump. Pick: Jan Blachowicz via UD
-
Bellator vs. RIZIN cards coming together
The Dec. 29 and 31 cards suffered a big blow, but have some intriguing matchups newly scheduled.
-
UFC Fight Night 164 expert picks, odds
Kyle Marley just locked in his picks for UFC Fight Night 164 in Brazil.
-
Diaz pays fan who lost money on fight
Diaz made good on the social media promise
-
Blaydes vs. dos Santos set for January
Blaydes and dos Santos will headline the event set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina
-
CBS Sports' UFC divisional rankings
Winning wasn't enough for Volkov or Zabit to move up in the rankings, but they held their spots
-
Rose Namajuas: 'I'll fight again'
Namajunas seemed to be done with fighting when she lost the UFC strawweight title