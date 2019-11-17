UFC Fight Night 164 results: Jan Blachowicz takes split decision victory over Jacare Souza in Brazil

The UFC Fight Night 164 main event between Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was not what fight fans would classify as a "barn burner." Like all sports, fights are not guaranteed to be entertaining, though, and the end game is ultimately to end the contest with your hand raised. While it wasn't pretty -- or memorable -- Blachowicz managed to edge out a split decision victory in front of the fans at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Souza (26-8) was making his light heavyweight debut, a move prompted by a successful middleweight career that never quite managed to advance to the point of him reaching title-challenger status. Souza jumped right into the deep waters at 205 pounds by taking on Blachowicz (25-8), who entered the fight as the No. 2-ranked light heavyweight in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings. Blachowicz was fresh off an utter destruction of Luke Rockhold, the former middleweight champ who also made an unsuccessful jump to light heavyweight.

The early rounds were defined by Souza pressing Blachowicz into the cage and, while unable to score a takedown, seemingly dictating the space and pace of the fight. Blachowicz capably stayed on his feet but did little in the way of offense, seemingly allowing Jacare to tick rounds on his side of the tally. In the "championship rounds," Souza looked content to coast, pushing the action less and less and allowing Blachowicz to turn up his offense a bit, even as he appeared to suffer an injury to his left foot midway through the fight. The choice to take his foot off the gas ultimately cost Jacare the victory as the close fight ended up in the hands of the judges who awarded the fight to Blachowicz by split decision.

"Every time it's a tough fight, a close fight, they never give me the decision," Souza said following the official announcement.

The official scorecards read 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47, with two judges favoring the efforts of Blachowicz. The fight was not one that will be remembered come year-end award season. But a win is a win, something Blachowicz seemed to acknowledge after the fight.

"I feel great I won the fight," Blachowicz said. "That's great for me."

In the wake of his victory, his second in a row since a February loss to Thiago Santos, Blachowicz called out the biggest name in the light heavyweight division: 205-pound champ Jon Jones.

"Who's next? I don't know," Blachowicz said. "Maybe title shot? I don't know. I'm ready. .. It's now or never."