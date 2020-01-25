UFC Fight Night 166 odds: MMA insider reveals best picks for Blaydes vs. dos Santos, Chiesa vs. dos Anjos

Curtis "Razor" Blaydes has always excelled under the spotlight. He will be on the big stage Saturday when he faces Junior Dos Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 166. The 12-bout card takes place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, with the main UFC Fight Night 166 card slated for 8 p.m. ET. Headlining a UFC card against a former champion serves as proof that the promotion believes in him, the third-ranked Blaydes (12-2) told the media this week.

The former champion wrestler can take another step toward a UFC title shot with a win over the fourth-ranked Dos Santos (21-6). But the Brazilian, who briefly held the heavyweight title after winning it in November 2011, can also reenter the title picture should he pull the upset. Blaydes is a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while dos Santos is a +200 underdog in the latest Blaydes vs. dos Santos odds. In the co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos (-275) takes on Michael Chiesa (+235) in a welterweight battle. Before making any UFC Fight Night 166 picks of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Blaydes vs. dos Santos preview

Marley knows this bout will play a key role in shaping the picture of a top-heavy division. Blaydes, 28, is considered one of the division's strongest fighters and perhaps its best wrestler. He won both of his bouts last year, including a second-round technical knockout of Shamil Abdurakhimov in September. "Blades is the best wrestler in the division and lands more than seven takedowns per 15 minutes," Marley told SportsLine.

The 35-year-old Dos Santos is widely regarded as one of the top athletes in the history of the UFC heavyweight division and perhaps its best boxer. But the former champion's three-fight winning streak was halted in an embarrassing first-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in June. "Dos Santos is the better all-around striker," Marley said. You can get all of Marley's UFC Fight Night 166 predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night 166 predictions

At UFC Raleigh, Marley is backing Sara McMann (-155) to earn the nod against Lina Lansberg (+135) in a women's bantamweight clash on the preliminary card. A once-rising prospect, McMann (11-5) has seen her progress slowed by back-to-back stoppage losses. She returns to the Octagon following a nearly two-year layoff since falling by submission to Marion Reneau in February 2018.

Lansberg (10-4) has won three of her last four fights, including both bouts in 2019. She is looking to build off a decision victory against Macy Chiasson in September. "McMann will have a lot of early success with her wrestling and could lock up a submission. She will do enough to win the first two rounds and get her hand raised," Marley told SportsLine.

Curtis Blaydes (-240) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+200)

Rafael Dos Anjos (-275) vs. Michael Chiesa (+235)

Alex Perez (-270) vs. Jordan Espinosa (+230)

Angela Hill (-160) vs. Hannah Cifers (+140)

Jamahal Hill (-135) vs. Darko Stosic (+115)

Bevon Lewis (-420) vs. Dequan Townsend (+335)

Arnold Allen (-285) vs. Nik Lentz (+225)

Lucie Pudilova (-175) vs. Justine Kish (+155)

Montel Jackson (-630) vs. Felipe Colares (+465)

Sara McMann (-155) vs. Lina Lansberg (+135)

Tom Gravely (-115) vs. Brett Johns (-105)

Nate Landwehr (-125) vs. Herbert Burns (+105)