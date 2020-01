UFC Fight Night 166 odds: Proven MMA insider reveals picks for Blaydes vs. dos Santos, Chiesa vs. dos Anjos

A key heavyweight battle highlights the 12-fight card at UFC Fight Night 166 on Saturday. The stop takes place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., with the five-bout main UFC Fight Night 166 card set for 8 p.m. ET. Third-ranked Curtis "Razor" Blaydes looks to continue his ascension in the division with his third consecutive victory. Both of his losses are to second-ranked contender Francis Ngannou.

The fourth-ranked Dos Santos (21-6), who won the heavyweight title in 2011 and had one successful defense, also lost to Ngannou in his last bout to snap a three-fight winning streak. Blaydes is a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while Dos Santos is +200 in the latest Blaydes vs. Dos Santos odds. In the co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos (-275) takes on Michael Chiesa (+235) in a welterweight battle. Before making any UFC Fight Night 166 picks of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000.

Last week at UFC 246, Marley told SportsLine members that Conor McGregor (-320) would make fast work of his return to the Octagon following a 15-month layoff against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. He reasoned that the Irishman's superior boxing skills, speed and power would overwhelm the fading 36-year-old Cerrone. Marley was proven correct when McGregor finished the fight with a technical knockout 40 seconds into the first round. The MMA expert also accurately predicted a unanimous-decision victory for Holly Holm (-135) against Raquel Pennington (+115) in the co-main event. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Blaydes vs. dos Santos preview

Now, with UFC Fight Night 166 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows this bout will play a key role in shaping the picture of a top-heavy division. Blaydes, 28, is considered one of the division's strongest fighters and perhaps its best wrestler. He won both of his bouts last year, including a second-round technical knockout of Shamil Abdurakhimov in September. "Blades is the best wrestler in the division and lands more than seven takedowns per 15 minutes," Marley told SportsLine.

The 35-year-old Dos Santos is widely regarded as one of the top athletes in the history of the UFC heavyweight division and perhaps its best boxer. But the former champion's three-fight winning streak was halted in an embarrassing first-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in June. "Dos Santos is the better all-around striker," Marley said. You can get all of Marley's UFC Fight Night 166 predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night 166 predictions

At UFC Raleigh, Marley is backing Alex Perez (-270) to get his hand raised against Jordan Espinosa (+230) in a flyweight bout on the main card. Perez (22-5) is on a 12-1 run, which includes a 4-1 record in the UFC. His last bout was a unanimous-decision victory against Mark De La Rose in March of last year.

Espinosa (14-6) is 1-1 with the UFC after breaking through on "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series." He is looking to bounce back from a submission loss to Matt Schnell in August. "This fight will be close in the striking department, but I see Perez's takedowns being the key. If he can land a takedown or two in a round, that might be all it takes to win the round," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC picks for Fight Night 166

Marley also has strong picks for Dos Santos vs. Blaydes, Chiesa vs. Dos Anjos and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night 166 card. He's backing one fighter in a bout that's "much closer than the line indicates." Get every pick for every fight at SportsLine.

Who wins Dos Santos vs. Blaydes? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night 166, all from the expert who's up more than $19,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.

Curtis Blaydes (-240) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+200)

Rafael Dos Anjos (-275) vs. Michael Chiesa (+235)

Alex Perez (-270) vs. Jordan Espinosa (+230)

Angela Hill (-160) vs. Hannah Cifers (+140)

Jamahal Hill (-135) vs. Darko Stosic (+115)

Bevon Lewis (-420) vs. Dequan Townsend (+335)

Arnold Allen (-285) vs. Nik Lentz (+225)

Lucie Pudilova (-175) vs. Justine Kish (+155)

Montel Jackson (-630) vs. Felipe Colares (+465)

Sara McMann (-155) vs. Lina Lansberg (+135)

Tom Gravely (-115) vs. Brett Johns (-105)

Nate Landwehr (-125) vs. Herbert Burns (+105)