UFC Fight Night 167 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals best picks for Anderson vs. Blachowicz

Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz both believe they are deserving of more respect. This is bound to change for at least one of them after the ranked light heavyweights meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 167. The 13-bout showcase from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N. M., features the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fifth-ranked Anderson (13-4) has seen his stock rise with four straight wins and, with another Saturday, he will be the favorite to get the next title shot against champion Jon Jones.

But the No. 6-ranked Blachowicz (25-8) believes he is the division's most worthy challenger and should get a title shot if he avenges a loss to Anderson in their 2015 meeting. Anderson is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Blachowicz is offered at +170 in the latest Anderson vs. Blachowicz odds. In the co-main event, Michel Pereira (-155) meets Diego Sanchez (+135) in a welterweight battle. Before finalizing any UFC Fight Night 167 picks, be sure check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $18,000.

Last week at UFC 247, Marley told SportsLine members that Jon Jones (-440) would do enough to keep his light heavyweight title against rising challenger Dominick Reyes (+360). Marley predicted that Jones' edge in wrestling could be the difference, and the champion cited his takedowns as the turning point in his unanimous-decision victory. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Anderson vs. Blachowicz preview

Marley knows the main event will play a pivotal role in the future of the light heavyweight division. Last week, Jones specifically mentioned Anderson as a viable contender for a title shot, provided he wins Saturday's bout. Marley calls Anderson "one of the best wrestlers in the division," while acknowledging Blachowicz has the power to land a knockout.

The 30-year-old Anderson is a six-year UFC veteran with a 9-4 record in the promotion. In recent bouts, he has worked in more striking and ground-and-pound to augment his wrestling-heavy style. The results have been impressive, as he scored a first-round knockout over highly-touted prospect Johnny Walker in November. He received a Performance of the Night award for the upset.

Blachowicz (25-8), 36, started his UFC career with a 2-4 mark but has turned his fortunes around. The Polish fighter got the attention of the MMA community with a knockout of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in July of last year. He followed it up with a decision victory over Ronaldo Souza in November. Get Marley's Anderson vs. Blachowicz predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night 167 expert picks

At UFC Fight Night 167, Marley is backing Scott Holtzman (-130) to get the nod over Jim Miller (+110) in a clash of lightweight veterans on the preliminary card.

The 36-year-old Holtzman (13-3) has a 6-3 mark in the UFC and has been on a two-year surge that has seen him win four of his past five bouts. He is coming off a second-round stoppage of Dong Hyun Ma in August.

Miller (31-13-1), 36, is a 12-year UFC veteran whose recent performances suggest he's still a viable competitor. He has won three of his last four fights following a four-bout losing streak against top-tier competition.

"I think Holtzman is the better overall striker with a higher pace, more power and the better chin. I also think he is the better wrestler," Marley told SportsLine. "I don't see Holzman dominating, but I think he wins this fight more often than he loses."

UFC Fight Night 167 odds

Corey Anderson (-200) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+170)

Michel Pereira (-155) vs. Diego Sanchez (+135)

Devin Clark (-310) vs. Dequan Townsend (+255)

Montana De La Rosa (-165) vs. Mara Romero Borella (+145)

Brok Weaver (-280) vs. Kazula Vargas (+240)

Lando Vannata (-115) vs. Yancy Medeiros (-105)

Tim Means (-255) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+215)

Nathaniel Wood (-155) vs. John Dodson (+135)

Scott Holtzman (-130) vs. Jim Miller (+110)

Ray Borg (-145) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+125)

Merab Dvalishvili (-165) vs. Casey Kenney (+145)

Macy Chiasson (n/a) vs. Shanna Young (n/a)

Raulian Paiva (-210) vs. Mark De La Rosa (+175)