UFC Fight Night 167 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals picks for Anderson vs. Blachowicz

Light heavyweight contenders collide on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 167 as fifth-ranked Corey Anderson takes on sixth-ranked Jan Blachowicz at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N.M. The 13-bout showcase features the main UFC Fight Night 167 card starting at 8 p.m. ET and concludes with a battle of veterans vying for a potential title shot.

The main event is a rematch of their meeting at UFC 191 in September 2015, which Anderson won by unanimous decision. Anderson is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Blachowicz is a +170 underdog (risk $100 to win $170) in the latest Anderson vs. Blachowicz odds. In the co-main event, Michel Pereira (-155) faces Diego Sanchez (+135) in a welterweight fight. Before making any UFC Fight Night 167 picks of your own, make sure you check out what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $18,000.

Last week at UFC 247, Marley told SportsLine members that Jon Jones (-440) would do enough to keep his light heavyweight title against rising challenger Dominick Reyes (+360). Marley predicted that Jones' edge in wrestling could be the difference, and the champion cited his takedowns as the turning point in his unanimous-decision victory. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 167 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections right here.

Anderson vs. Blachowicz preview

Marley knows the main event will play a pivotal role in the future of the light heavyweight division. Last week, Jones specifically mentioned Anderson as a viable contender for a title shot, provided he wins Saturday's bout. Marley calls Anderson "one of the best wrestlers in the division," while acknowledging Blachowicz has the power to land a knockout.

The 30-year-old Anderson is a six-year UFC veteran with a 9-4 record in the promotion. In recent bouts, he has worked in more striking and ground-and-pound to augment his wrestling-heavy style. The results have been impressive, as he scored a first-round knockout over highly-touted prospect Johnny Walker in November. He received a Performance of the Night award for the upset.

Blachowicz (25-8), 36, started his UFC career with a 2-4 mark but has turned his fortunes around. The Polish fighter got the attention of the MMA community with a knockout of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in July of last year. He followed it up with a decision victory over Ronaldo Souza in November. Get Marley's Anderson vs. Blachowicz predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night 167 expert picks

At UFC Fight Night 167, Marley is backing Rogerio Bontorin (+125) to pull the upset of Ray Borg (-145) in a featherweight bout on the main UFC Fight Night card.

Bontorin (16-1), 27, has won his first two UFC bouts following successful stints in a variety of other promotions. The Brazilian scored a first-round technical knockout of Raulian Paiva in his last bout.

Borg (12-4) is a former title-challenger who lost his bid against then-champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 216 in October 2017. The 26-year-old Arizona native beat Gabriel Silva by decision in July to snap a two-fight losing streak.

"Bontorin will be the better striker and is more dangerous on his feet," Marley told SportsLine. "Borg is the better grappler and I expect this fight to include a decent amount of grappling. However, I don't see him having much success on his feet, and we could see Bontorin land takedowns of his own."

How to make UFC Fight Night predictions

Marley also has strong picks for Blachowicz vs. Anderson, Pereira vs. Sanchez and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night 167 card. He's backing one fighter who "has more power, throws more volume, and is a much better wrestler." You can see every pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Anderson vs. Blachowicz? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night 167, all from the expert who's up more than $18,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.

UFC Fight Night 167 odds

Corey Anderson (-200) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+170)

Michel Pereira (-155) vs. Diego Sanchez (+135)

Devin Clark (-310) vs. Dequan Townsend (+255)

Montana De La Rosa (-165) vs. Mara Romero Borella (+145)

Brok Weaver (-280) vs. Kazula Vargas (+240)

Lando Vannata (-115) vs. Yancy Medeiros (-105)

Tim Means (-255) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+215)

Nathaniel Wood (-155) vs. John Dodson (+135)

Scott Holtzman (-130) vs. Jim Miller (+110)

Ray Borg (-145) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+125)

Merab Dvalishvili (-165) vs. Casey Kenney (+145)

Macy Chiasson (n/a) vs. Shanna Young (n/a)

Raulian Paiva (-210) vs. Mark De La Rosa (+175)