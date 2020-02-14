UFC Fight Night 167 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals top picks for Anderson vs. Blachowicz

Corey Anderson dominated his first fight with Jan Blachowicz and has told MMA fans to expect much of the same in Saturday's rematch. The Polish underdog insists the second meeting will result in a different outcome. The light heavyweight contenders collide in the main event of UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, N.M. The 13-bout UFC stop from the Santa Ana Star Center offers the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. The winner will have the inside track for a title shot against champion Jon Jones, who squeaked by Dominick Reyes in a title defense last weekend.

The fifth-ranked Anderson (13-4) beat Blachowicz by unanimous decision in their 2015 meeting and enters the octagon with four straight wins. Blachowicz (25-8), ranked No. 6, has revived his career with wins in six of his past seven fights. Anderson is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Blachowicz is priced at +170 in the latest Anderson vs. Blachowicz odds. In the co-main event, Michel Pereira (-155) takes on Diego Sanchez (+135) in a welterweight battle. Before making any UFC Fight Night 167 picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $18,000.

Last week at UFC 247, Marley told SportsLine members that Jon Jones (-440) would do enough to keep his light heavyweight title against rising challenger Dominick Reyes (+360). Marley predicted that Jones' edge in wrestling could be the difference, and the champion cited his takedowns as the turning point in his unanimous-decision victory. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 167 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections right here.

Anderson vs. Blachowicz preview

Marley knows the main event will play a pivotal role in the future of the light heavyweight division. Last week, Jones specifically mentioned Anderson as a viable contender for a title shot, provided he wins Saturday's bout. Marley calls Anderson "one of the best wrestlers in the division," while acknowledging Blachowicz has the power to land a knockout.

The 30-year-old Anderson is a six-year UFC veteran with a 9-4 record in the promotion. In recent bouts, he has worked in more striking and ground-and-pound to augment his wrestling-heavy style. The results have been impressive, as he scored a first-round knockout over highly-touted prospect Johnny Walker in November. He received a Performance of the Night award for the upset.

Blachowicz (25-8), 36, started his UFC career with a 2-4 mark but has turned his fortunes around. The Polish fighter got the attention of the MMA community with a knockout of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in July of last year. He followed it up with a decision victory over Ronaldo Souza in November. Get Marley's Anderson vs. Blachowicz predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night 167 expert picks

At UFC Fight Night 167, Marley is backing Nathaniel Wood (-155) to get his hand raised against John Dodson (+135) in a bantamweight bout on the preliminary card.

The 26-year-old Wood (16-3) is seen as a rising prospect in the bantamweight division. The Englishman hasn't lost a fight in nearly four years and has won all three of his UFC bouts by stoppage. He notched a second-round submission of Jose Alberto Quinonez in his last bout.

Dodson (20-11), 35, is a former title contender at flyweight who is hoping to reverse a recent downward slide. He has dropped two of his past three bouts, including a decision defeat to Petr Yan last February.

"Wood looks like he could be a serious contender and I expect him to be the fighter throwing more volume, landing the harder shots and the one more likely to land takedowns," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night 167 predictions

Marley also has strong picks for Blachowicz vs. Anderson, Pereira vs. Sanchez and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night 167 card. He's backing one fighter who "has more power, throws more volume, and is a much better wrestler." You can see every pick at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night 167 odds

Corey Anderson (-200) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+170)

Michel Pereira (-155) vs. Diego Sanchez (+135)

Devin Clark (-310) vs. Dequan Townsend (+255)

Montana De La Rosa (-165) vs. Mara Romero Borella (+145)

Brok Weaver (-280) vs. Kazula Vargas (+240)

Lando Vannata (-115) vs. Yancy Medeiros (-105)

Tim Means (-255) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+215)

Nathaniel Wood (-155) vs. John Dodson (+135)

Scott Holtzman (-130) vs. Jim Miller (+110)

Ray Borg (-145) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+125)

Merab Dvalishvili (-165) vs. Casey Kenney (+145)

Macy Chiasson (n/a) vs. Shanna Young (n/a)

Raulian Paiva (-210) vs. Mark De La Rosa (+175)