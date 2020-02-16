UFC Fight Night 167 odds, predictions: MMA insider unveils picks for Anderson vs. Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz says he made a lot of mistakes in his loss to Corey Anderson in 2015. The Polish light heavyweight has vowed to correct them and envisions a different outcome when the ranked contenders meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, N.M. The 13-bout event takes place at the Santa Ana Star Center, with the main card scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The sixth-ranked Blachowicz (25-8) started his UFC career with a 2-4 mark that included a lopsided loss to Anderson in Las Vegas at UFC 191.

He says he overtrained and fatigued early in the first meeting and vows he will redeem himself in the rematch. But the fifth-ranked Anderson (13-4) has told observers to expect an even more dominant showing Saturday as a potential title bout awaits the winner. Anderson is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Blachowicz is a +170 underdog in the Anderson vs. Blachowicz odds. In the co-main event, rising prospect Michel Pereira (-155) takes on veteran Diego Sanchez (+135) in a welterweight bout. Before making any UFC Fight Night 167 picks, be sure to see the MMA predictions from SportsLine's Kyle Marley.

Anderson vs. Blachowicz preview

Marley knows the main event will play a pivotal role in the future of the light heavyweight division. Last week, Jones specifically mentioned Anderson as a viable contender for a title shot, provided he wins Saturday's bout. Marley calls Anderson "one of the best wrestlers in the division," while acknowledging Blachowicz has the power to land a knockout.

The 30-year-old Anderson is a six-year UFC veteran with a 9-4 record in the promotion. In recent bouts, he has worked in more striking and ground-and-pound to augment his wrestling-heavy style. The results have been impressive, as he scored a first-round knockout over highly-touted prospect Johnny Walker in November. He received a Performance of the Night award for the upset.

Blachowicz (25-8), 36, started his UFC career with a 2-4 mark but has turned his fortunes around. The Polish fighter got the attention of the MMA community with a knockout of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in July of last year. He followed it up with a decision victory over Ronaldo Souza in November. Get Marley's Anderson vs. Blachowicz predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night 167 expert picks

At UFC Fight Night 167, Marley is backing Lando Vannata (-115) to get his hand raised against Yancy Medeiros (-105) in a lightweight battle to kick off the main card.

Vannata (10-4-2) has gone 1-2-1 in his past four UFC bouts and split his two fights last year. The 27-year-old New Jersey native is looking to rebound from a decision loss to Marc Diakiese in September.

"I think Vannata is more well-rounded and more dangerous," Marley told SportsLine. "This is a close fight, but I would give Vannata slightly better than a 50-50 chance, so he is my pick."

UFC Fight Night 167 odds

Corey Anderson (-200) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+170)

Michel Pereira (-155) vs. Diego Sanchez (+135)

Devin Clark (-310) vs. Dequan Townsend (+255)

Montana De La Rosa (-165) vs. Mara Romero Borella (+145)

Brok Weaver (-280) vs. Kazula Vargas (+240)

Lando Vannata (-115) vs. Yancy Medeiros (-105)

Tim Means (-255) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+215)

Nathaniel Wood (-155) vs. John Dodson (+135)

Scott Holtzman (-130) vs. Jim Miller (+110)

Ray Borg (-145) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+125)

Merab Dvalishvili (-165) vs. Casey Kenney (+145)

Macy Chiasson (n/a) vs. Shanna Young (n/a)

Raulian Paiva (-210) vs. Mark De La Rosa (+175)