UFC Fight Night 168 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals picks for Felder vs. Hooker, Crute vs. Oleksiejczuk

Dan Hooker has a habit of getting the fight he wants via public callouts. He upped the ante with Paul Felder, and the ranked lightweight contenders will meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 168. Hooker will have the hometown advantage since the UFC Fight Night 168 card takes place at Spark Arena in his native Auckland, New Zealand. The main card on the 13-bout attraction is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The seventh-ranked Hooker (19-8) called out Felder face-to-face while being interviewed after a bout in which his opponent on Saturday worked as part of the broadcast team. The sixth-ranked Felder (17-4) happily obliged and willingly traveled to enemy territory. Hooker is a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Felder is a +130 underdog in the latest Felder vs. Hooker odds. In the co-main event, Michał Oleksiejczuk (-140) faces Jimmy Crute (+120) in a battle of light heavyweight prospects.

Hooker vs. Felder preview

Marley knows the main event will be a turning point in the careers of two lightweights vying for position amid a top-heavy division. Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces top-ranked challenger Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. Nurmagomedov already has successfully defended his title against No. 2-ranked Dustin Poirier and third-ranked Conor McGregor. Fourth-ranked Justin Gaethje is likely next in line, ahead of the winner of Saturday's main event. Even so, Hooker or Felder could be in position for a title shot by the end of the year.

Hooker appears to be hitting his prime at age 30. The Auckland native started his UFC campaign with a 3-3 mark, with the low point coming in a loss to journeyman Jason Knight in November 2016. But he has been on a tear ever since, with five finishes among his six victories. His lone defeat in that stretch came against the venerable Edson Barboza in December 2018.

Felder, 34, split his first four UFC bouts before going on a similar surge. He defeated Barboza by split decision in September to avenge a loss in their 2015 meeting. The Philadelphia native also has emerged as a respected color analyst for UFC events and has said he will pursue broadcasting full-time if a title shot doesn't materialize in the near future. Get Marley's Hooker vs. Felder predictions here.

Top UFC Fight Night 168 expert picks

At UFC Fight Night 168, Marley is backing Loma Lookboonmee (+170) to upset Angela Hill (-200) in a women's strawweight bout.

The ever-active Hill (11-7) fought four times last year and already has a bout to her credit in 2020. The 33-year-old Maryland native is coming off a second-round TKO of Hannah Cifers on Jan. 25 in Raleigh.

Lookboonmee (4-1) is a 24-year-old Thai fighter who joined UFC after making a strong impression in the Invicta FC promotion. She won her UFC debut via split decision against Aleksandra Albu in October.

"I expect this fight to mainly take place on the feet, and I would say Lomo is the more-well rounded striker. She is strong in the clinch as well," Marley told SportsLine. "I could see Lookboonme getting the upset by landing more volume, as well as the harder shots."

UFC Fight Night 168 odds

Dan Hooker (-150) vs. Paul Felder (+130)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (-140) vs. Jimmy Crute (+120)

Yan Xiaonan (-255) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+215)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-145) vs. Ben Sosoli (+125)

Magomed Mustafaev (-130) vs. Brad Riddell (+110)

Zubaira Tukhugov (-115) vs. Kevin Aguilar (-105)

Jalin Turner (-200) vs. Josh Culibao (+170)

Jake Matthews (-230) vs. Emil Meek (+190)

Song Kenan (-185) vs. Callan Potter (+160)

Kai Kara-France (-260) vs. Tyson Nam (+220)

Angela Hill (-200) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (+170)

Takashi Sato (-115) vs. Maki Pitolo (-105)

Shana Dobson (-190) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+165)