UFC Fight Night 169 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals picks for Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Joseph Benavidez is in the conversation of best UFC fighters to have never won a title. He hopes to end that distinction on Saturday when he takes on Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169. The 12-bout showcase from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va., concludes with this battle of flyweight contenders vying for the vacant title. The main UFC Fight Night 169 card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The top-ranked Benavidez (28-5) came up short in two prior title challenges, but is getting another after two-division champion Henry Cejudo relinquished the belt to focus on the bantamweight division. Benavidez is a -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Figueiredo is priced at +130 underdog in the latest Benavidez vs. Figueiredo odds. In the co-main event, Felicia Spencer (-800) takes on Zarah Fairn dos Santos (+550) in a women's featherweight fight.

Benavidez vs. Figueiredo preview

Marley knows both fighters will be eager to take advantage of an opportunity that they likely didn't believe would materialize this quickly, and Figueiredo might owe Benavidez a debt of gratitude for making it happen.

Benavidez defeated Henry Cejudo in a 2016 non-title bout and has won three of his four fights since. The 35-year-old Texas native won Performance of the Night for his second-round stoppage of second-ranked Jussier Formiga last June.

But he faces a daunting challenge from the rising Figueiredo, who has four stoppages among his six UFC victories. The 32-year-old Brazilian submitted Tim Elliott in their October bout. His decision win over Alexandre Pantoja in June earned a Fight of the Night accolade. You can see Marley's full Benavidez vs. Figueiredo picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night 169 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night 169 predictions here: He is backing Ion Cutelaba (+165) to pull the upset of Magomed Ankalaev (-190) in a light heavyweight matchup on the main UFC Norfolk card.

Ankalaev (13-1) has won his last three UFC bouts following a loss in his debut with the promotion. The 27-year-old Russian prevailed in both of his 2019 fights, including a third-round knockout of Dalcha Lungiambula in November.

Cutelaba (15-4) also has emerged victorious in three of his past four outings. The 26-year-old Moldovan landed an impressive first-round technical knockout of Khalil Rountree in September.

"Cutelaba is the more active fighter, so he will likely be the one throwing more volume and he has knockout power as well," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night 169 odds

Joseph Benavidez (-150) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+130)

Felicia Spencer (-800) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (+550)

Magomed Ankalaev (-190) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+165)

Megan Anderson (-225) vs. Norma Dumont (+185)

Grant Dawson (-420) vs. Darrick Minner (+335)

Luis Pena (n/a) vs. Steve Garcia Jr. (n/a)

Gabriel Silva (-130) vs. Kyler Philips (+110)

Tom Breese (-135) vs. Brendan Allen (+115)

Sergey Spivak (-120) vs. Marcin Tybura (+100)

Jordan Griffin (-140) vs. TJ Brown (+120)

Aalon Cruz (-175) vs. Spike Carlyle (+155)

Ismail Naurdiev (-140) vs. Sean Brady (+120)