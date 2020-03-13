UFC Fight Night 170 DFS: Best DraftKings daily Fantasy MMA picks for Lee vs. Oliveira

UFC Fight Night 170 is scheduled to take place in Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil on Saturday with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Tthe main card starts at 6 p.m. ET. The UFC Fight Night 170 card is headlined is headlined by a lightweight bout between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira. No. 5-ranked welterweight Demian Maia will take on No. 12 Gilbert Burns in the co-headliner as Maia looks to earn his way back into the title picture at 170 pounds.

For UFC Fight Night 170, McClure is high on Amanda Ribas at $9,300 on DraftKings. The 26-year-old Brazilian is off to an impressive start in her UFC career, scoring a second-round submission win over Emily Whitmire in her UFC debut before earning a unanimous decision win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night 161 last fall.

Ribas is 8-1 now on her career and her grappling skills and submission ability should give her a big edge against Randa Markos on Saturday. Ribas averages 4.19 takedowns and 4.19 submission attempts per 15 minutes, while Markos averages just 1.67 and 0.31, respectively. And with fairly similar striking stats, Ribas has a strong chance of holding her own if the fight stays standing as well.

Part of his optimal MMA DFS strategy includes rostering Johnny Walker ($8,600 on DraftKings), a light heavyweight powerhouse with 14 career knockouts in 21 career fights who takes on Nikita Krylov on Saturday. Walker and Krylov are ranked inside the top 15 in the division, but Walker is a knockout artist, while Krylov is a submission specialist.

With Walker's 100 percent takedown defense in four career UFC fights, it might be hard for Krylov to get him to the ground and use his jiu-jitsu to gain an advantage. Walker was knocked out in the first round of his last fight against Corey Anderson, but earned first-round knockouts of his own in his previous three UFC battles. Expect Walker to take advantage of a decided edge while standing to earn an early decision on Saturday.

