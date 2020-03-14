UFC Fight Night 170 odds, top predictions: MMA insider unveils picks for Lee vs. Oliveira, Burns vs. Maia

It wasn't until late Thursday night that UFC president Dana White publicly emerged and confirmed reports that most fight fans hoped were true: UFC Fight Night 170 in Brazil on Saturday will go on a scheduled. The 12-bout card will be one of the few sporting events to avoid cancellation amid the coronavirus outbreak and will have an isolated sporting stage on national television. The main card is set for 6 p.m. ET. But spectators will not be allowed at the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia as a safety precaution.

Lee vs. Oliveira expert preview

Assuming it goes on as planned, the winner of Saturday's main event could enter the picture for a title bid down the line. Nicknamed "The Motown Phenom," Lee, 27, was considered one of the UFC's rising stars during a stretch in which he won nine of 10 fights. The Michigan native also gave a respectable showing in a short-notice bout against Ferguson for the interim title in October 2017.

But his stock dropped amid a two-fight losing streak to Al Iaquinta and Rafael dos Anjos. Lee was in jeopardy of falling out of the rankings, but reversed the slide with a stunning head-kick knockout of Gillespie in a bout in which he was the underdog.

Oliveira, 30, made his UFC debut in August 2010 with an arm-bar submission of Darren Elkins. He has gone 16-8 with the promotion while sharing the Octagon with some of the sport's biggest names. However, inconsistency has prevented him from positioning for a title shot.

Top UFC Fight Night 170 predictions

Marley is backing Renato Moicano (-330) to get his hand raised against Damir Hadzovic (+270) in a lightweight clash on the main card.

Hadzovic (13-5) has gone 3-3 with the UFC since joining the promotion in April 2016. The 33-year-old Bosnian fighter saw a two-fight win streak come to a halt with a decision loss against Christos Giagos in June. Moicano (13-3-1), 30, has gone 5-3 in the UFC against a convoy of notable opponents. He has lost his past two bouts, but they came against former titleholder Jose Aldo and rising star Chan Sun Jung, aka The Korean Zombie.

"I think Moicano is the better fighter everywhere," Marley told SportsLine."If Moicano can get this fight to the mat, he should have a huge edge and can pick up the submission in any round."

How to make UFC Brasilia picks

