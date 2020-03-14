UFC Fight Night 170 predictions -- Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream

As the impact of coronavirus continues to spread, the UFC will hold UFC Fight Night 170 in what amounts to an "empty arena" in Brasilia, Brazil after restrictions were placed on large gatherings. Only staff, fighters, cornermen and other necessary individuals will be allowed in the building for a card main evented by a lightweight showdown between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira while fans have been shut out of the event.

Were the above not already an unusual enough situation, Lee missed the two-hour window to weigh in for the fight on Friday morning. After the window closed, Lee stepped on the scales reportedly weighing 158.5 pounds. He did not continue to cut weight and will forfeit a percentage of his purse to Oliveira.

Lee is coming off a head-kick knockout of Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244, a win that snapped a two-fight losing skid and set him up with a fresh round of hype after a 1-3 stretch that saw "The Motown Phenom" lose fights against Tony Ferguson, Al Iaquinta and Rafael Dos Anjos.

Oliveira enters the fight riding a six-fight winning streak, with each win coming by stoppage. The winning streak began in June 2018, coming after a 3-4 run from 2015 though 2017. Oliveira holds the record for most submissions by any fighter in UFC history and has won 14 performance bonuses in his Octagon career.

This card also marks the return of some prominent Brazilian fighters. Brazilian Jiu jitsu legend Demian Maia is back in the co-main event against another Brazilian making his rise at welterweight in Gilbert Burns. The 42-year-old veteran has quietly gotten on a three-fight win streak as he heads toward the end of his legendary career. Burns, meanwhile, has won four straight and six of his last seven since 2018.

Among the changes that have impacted the event, the start time was shifted from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, with all fights streaming on ESPN+ as well as airing on ESPN, which is picking up the fights as fewer and fewer live sporting events are taking place across the world.

Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 170 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night 170 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Kevin Lee -140 Charles Oliveira +120 Lightweight Gilbert Burns -180 Demian Maia +155 Welterweight Johnny Walker -150 Nikita Krylov +125 Light heavyweight Renato Moicano -400

Damir Hadzovic +300

Lightweight Francisco Trinaldo -170

John Makdessi +145

Lightweight

UFC Fight Night 170 viewing information

Date: March 14 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Ginasio Nilson Nelson -- Brasilia, Brazil

TV Channel: ESPN | Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira: Lee struggling with his weight cut has thrown the view of the fight off, as has the removal of fans from the arena, which takes away the "home cage" advantage for Oliveira. If Lee's cut was as hard as it seems, there are a number of problems that could be at the root. Lee has found himself a submission victim in the past and Oliveira has the most submissions in UFC history. This is all starting to paint a picture that doesn't go in Lee's favor. Pick: Oliveira via SUB2