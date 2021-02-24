For the second consecutive week, ranked heavyweights will anchor the card as third-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on seventh-ranked Cyril Gane in the main event of UFC Fight Night 186 in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Rozenstruik has climbed the UFC rankings on the strength of six wins in seven appearances, with his sole defeat coming to top-ranked contender Francis Ngannou. Gane has looked impressive while winning all four of his UFC bouts while facing upper-tier competition.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane preview

Marley knows the main event will play a pivotal role in a once-dormant division that is now seeing plenty of action. Fourth-ranked Derrick Lewis just upset second-rated Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night last weekend, while champion Stipe Miocic is set for a rematch with Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 next month. In short, the winner of Saturday's main event could have a chance to fight Lewis next with a title shot on the line.

Similar to Lewis, Rozenstruik (10-1), 32, is a noted knockout artist who has stopped his opponent in all five of his UFC victories. His resume includes stoppages against former champion Andre Arlovski and former title-challenger Alistair Overeem.

The rugged Surinamese slugger suffered a 20-second knockout loss to Ngannou last May, but bounced back with an impressive second-round stoppage of Junior dos Santos, another former champion, in their August fight.

Gane (7-0) is widely considered one of the most well-rounded prospects in the heavyweight division in recent memory. His versatility is shown in his record, as three of his wins have come by knockout, three by submission, and one by decision.

The 30-year-old Frenchman defeated another well-regarded prospect, Tanner Boser, by decision in their December 2019 fight before finishing dos Santos in the second round in December of last year. You can only see Marley's coveted Gane vs. Rozenstruik picks here.

UFC Fight Night 188 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight night predictions here: He is backing Pedro Munhoz (+125) to upset Jimmie Rivera (-145) in a battle of bantamweight contenders.

The No. 9-ranked Rivera (23-4) was once a fast-rising prospect, but has endured a stretch of losses in three of his last five fights while facing elite competition. He suffered back-to-back defeats against Petr Yan, who is the current champion, as well as top-rated contender Aljamain Sterling. However, the 31-year-old New Jersey native is coming off a decision victory against Cody Stamann last July.

Munhoz (18-5-1) similarly appeared on the fast track to a title shot before encountering adversity in the form of losses to Sterling and former champion Frankie Edgar. Even so, the 34-year-old Californian has received Fight of the Night bonuses in two of his past three appearances.

"I think the majority of the fight will play out on the feet. I see Rivera landing the harder shots, but Munhoz landing more of them. I like to lean with the volume, so I will pick Munhoz," Marley told SportsLine.

