Surging middleweight contender Brendan Allen will be looking for revenge on Saturday when he takes on rugged veteran Chris Curtis in the main event of UFC Fight Night. Their five-round showdown tops the main UFC fight card starting at 6 p.m. ET from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The No. 6-ranked Allen has won six consecutive fights and hopes to break into the title conversation in the top-heavy division with another impressive win. A victory would also give Allen redemption because the No. 14-ranked Curtis is the last opponent to hand him a defeat, scoring a second-round knockout in their December 2021 meeting.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 preview

Allen (23-5) has seen his status as a potential future title contender come full circle. The 28-year-old South Carolina native earned a roster spot with a first-round submission on "Dana White's Contender Series" and gained attention behind a three-fight winning streak to start his UFC career that included a win over battle-tested veteran Kevin Holland.

However, his momentum stalled when he stepped up in competition and was stopped in the second round by Sean Strickland in their November 2020 fight. Strickland would go on to become the middleweight champion, while Allen worked his way back into contender status.

Following his loss to Strickland, Allen won his next two fights before facing another setback. This time it was a stoppage loss at the hands of Curtis, who, coincidentally, is the top training partner and best friend of Strickland.

Allen bounced back with his current winning streak, though all five fights came against mid-tier competition with the most notable victory coming against No. 13-ranked Paul Craig in his last outing. Getting his revenge against Curtis would prove Allen could get past a ranked power puncher, something he has yet to achieve.

Curtis (31-10-1) has had a bit of a bumpy road since his upset win over Allen, going 3-2-1 in six appearances while sliding back in the rankings. Although he is noted for his striking and durability, he is among the shortest fighters in the division at 5-10 and his lack of size has been a disadvantage in some fights.

What's more, fam sentiment has largely turned against Curtis because of his growing reputation as a poor sport who fails to congratulate his opponents after losses and complains at length on social media about decisions that didn't go his way. Still, another win against Allen would give the 36-year-old Ohio native leverage toward bigger fights against higher-profile opponents.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Alex Morono (-295) to get his hand raised against Court McGee (+240) in a battle of welterweight veterans that will be the featured fight on the preliminary card.

Morono (23-9-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who has been a consistent winner while facing a steady gauntlet of upper-tier competition. The versatile fighter is also one of the most accomplished MMA coaches and trainers when he's not preparing for his own fights. The 33-year-old Texan is coming off a decision loss to rising prospect Joaquin Buckley in October.

McGee (21-12) made his UFC debut in October 2010 and has been a mainstay because of his action-packed fights. But the 39-year-old Utah native has seen his results take a turn for the worse, with just two victories in his past seven appearances.

"Morono has a strong MMA game with skill everywhere. He takes a steep drop in competition Saturday, facing an aging veteran whose chin has been cracked.," Vithlani told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Allen vs. Curtis and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "will have the power advantage" to emerge with a dominant victory.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2, and how exactly does each fight end?

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Brendan Allen (-200) vs. Chris Curtis (+170)

Alexander Hernandez (-200) vs. Damon Jackson (+170)

Morgan Charriere (-140) vs. Jose Mariscal (+110)

Igancio Bahamondes (-345) vs. Christos Giagos (+275)

Valter Walker (-340) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+270)

Trevor Peek (+170) vs. Charlie Campbell (-205)

Court McGee (+240) vs. Alex Morono (-295)

Norma Dumont (-175) vs. Germaine de Randamie (+145)

Cynthia Calvillo (+135) vs. Piera Rodriguez (-155)

Dan Argueta (+155) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-185)